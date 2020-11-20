LCS officials draft new agreement regarding school resource officers

“When it comes to anything children, anything that starts out disciplinary, it starts with our building administrators and our staff,” Edwards said.

The Lynchburg City School Board has discussed the SRO program on several occasions in the past few months, and all nine members have voiced their support for the program to remain intact to ensure the safety of students and staff in the division.

At its Tuesday night work session, members of the school board once again voiced their support for the program.

Board member Gary Harvey said he would continue to support the program but understands there are places where it can be improved. Board member Belle Evans also voiced her support for the program but added that step should be taken to help foster conversations between officers and those in the community with concerns about their position.

"Without doing that, nothing's going to change," Evans said. "I think we need to try to at least acknowledge that and hear the problems and see if we can work through them together."

Edwards said the school board and the public would have an opportunity to review the new memorandum before she and Zuidema sign it in December.

