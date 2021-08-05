 Skip to main content
LCS receives $8,000 in donations from local businesses

Two Lynchburg businesses are investing in the city's schools. 

At Tuesday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, the board approved a $3,000 donation from Terry Subaru, a car dealership on Forest Road, to support William Marvin Bass Elementary School. Each grade level at the school will receive $500 to use to purchase resources to support students, according to Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for LCS.

The department store retailer Burlington donated $5,000 to Heritage Elementary School in celebration of moving to a new location in the city. Pugh said the new store, located at Wards Crossing West at 457 Simons Run, is set to open Sept. 3. These dollars will be used to help the school's teachers purchase classroom supplies. 

Pugh said these donations were made through Adopt-a-Classroom, a nonprofit organization that partners with businesses to provide a route for them to support education in the communities where they do business.

Board member Atul Gupta cast the only vote opposing the donations, sharing his concern that these donations left out the other schools in the division. Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division works to balance donated time and resources to all its schools, but is "not in a position where we're not taking money" if businesses donate to one school and not another. 

The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 17. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

