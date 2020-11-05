LCS receives, allocates more than $6.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Lynchburg City Schools is considering spending some of its more than $6.2 million in federal coronavirus relief money to hire contact tracers and substitute teachers as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
The division already has spent more than $2 million dollars for remote learning technology, safety equipment such as touchless water fountains, and mobile WiFi hotspots for city families, according to a presentation Superintendent Crystal Edwards gave to the city school board Wednesday night.
Edwards said the division was first notified in May that it would receive more than $2.5 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — part of the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in late March amid the economic downturn. These funds, Edwards said, are allocated to cover shortfalls in salaries and benefits that result from revenue losses associated with the coronavirus.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, so we were hesitant to do too much with it,” Edwards said.
The division has until September 2022 to spend the money, Edwards said, and has decided to hold onto it until more details of future revenue loss is available. Kim Lukanich, the division’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday the sales tax revenue originally budgeted for the division was lowered by around $1.7 million. Lukanich said Standard of Quality and other funding for the division was raised to offset that loss of sales tax revenue.
“It is basically a wash,” Lukanich said. “That does not get us out of being mindful and watching our [average daily membership], that just puts us back to sort of a level playing field.”
Edwards said these funds may be used to pay for temporary COVID-related positions, and, in the coming months, the division might hire contact tracers and substitute teachers. The division has a contact-tracing team that works to identify close contacts of individuals who report positive COVID-19 tests, but these responsibilities have been put on current staff members.
“As the COVID cases and the quarantines tend to increase and we also have more capacity of people in our buildings as we have increased the number of staff and now students in our buildings, the responsibility of monitoring that is higher,” Edwards said.
Lynchburg has seen 2,141 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, LCS has reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in its schools and facilities since September.
Support Local Journalism
Going into cold and flu season amid the pandemic, Edwards added, the division is also concerned with long-term teacher absences and could use these funds to hire more substitute teachers.
The division’s second round of funding came from the city in May. The city received over $7 million in it's first round of CARES Act funds and allocated $2 million to the school division. Those funds must be spent by December and Edwards said the division has spent almost all of it. Some items purchased include laptops and Chromebooks to support remote learning, safety management software, online courses, cleaning and disinfectant supplies, touchless water fountains, touchless temperature scanners, personal protective equipment and food delivery carts.
The city received another $7 million of CARES Act funding in August, none of which was allocated to the schools, Edwards said.
The division received more than $369,000 of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, a competitive, application-based grant, in October. These funds expire in 2022 and the division has so far spent about 12.5% but budgeted for all of it, Edwards said. The money will be used for more personal protective equipment, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for LCS families and a remote learning platform for kindergarten through second grades.
Lastly, last month the division learned it would be receiving more than $1.3 million in CARES Act money, which can be used to assist with COVID-related expenditures such as disinfectant, cybersecurity and transportation needs, Edwards said. These funds must be spent by December.
Board member Atul Gupta said he feels the division should use these funds to address the needs of Black and brown students and socioeconomically disadvantaged students during the pandemic.
“I see a lot of things being bought, but nothing to take care of that achievement gap,” Gupta said. “What are we doing as a school division to make sure our students are ready for their future classes so nobody is left behind?”
Edwards said the division has been in conversation about which students have needs that should be addressed and is looking at ways that it can use the first round of money to fund tutoring and mentoring programs for the students who are most at risk of falling behind.
“We don’t want to wait for a summer program,” Edwards said. “This is what we’re working on right now.”
Robert Brennan, vice chair of the board, was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 17. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!