LCS receives, allocates more than $6.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds

“It is basically a wash,” Lukanich said. “That does not get us out of being mindful and watching our [average daily membership], that just puts us back to sort of a level playing field.”

Edwards said these funds may be used to pay for temporary COVID-related positions, and, in the coming months, the division might hire contact tracers and substitute teachers. The division has a contact-tracing team that works to identify close contacts of individuals who report positive COVID-19 tests, but these responsibilities have been put on current staff members.

“As the COVID cases and the quarantines tend to increase and we also have more capacity of people in our buildings as we have increased the number of staff and now students in our buildings, the responsibility of monitoring that is higher,” Edwards said.

Lynchburg has seen 2,141 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, LCS has reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in its schools and facilities since September.

Going into cold and flu season amid the pandemic, Edwards added, the division is also concerned with long-term teacher absences and could use these funds to hire more substitute teachers.