Liberty High School to go virtual Thursday and Friday

Liberty High School's campus will close and students will have virtual learning days Thursday and Friday, officials said Wednesday.
The decision was made in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health.
"Several factors have contributed to this decision, most significantly the number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, known school transmissions, and the volume of individuals placed in quarantine. Based on the positive cases emerging, more time is needed to complete the trace investigation and to monitor several cases with pending test results relating to suspected COVID-19. This temporary campus closure will also allow for additional time to sanitize throughout the campus," Bedford County Public Schools said on social media.
Instruction will continue and coursework will be provided via Canvas, the school system said. Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up may do so at the Liberty Middle School office between 10:45 and 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday. This will include bagged lunch and breakfast, the school system said.
Those identified as close contacts based on trace investigation will be notified by 5 p.m. Friday. Those not in quarantine can resume extracurricular activities Saturday. In-school instruction will resume Monday.
