Liberty High student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Liberty High School student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to letter to families from Principal Shawn Trosper dated Wednesday, the person contracted the virus from an outside family contact not at the Bedford school. The person is at home in isolation.
The letter said a contact tracing investigation determined no one else needed to be quarantined, based on the day the person was in the school area and possibly around others.
"Although there was no reportable exposure to students or staff while in that identified area of the school, parents should continue to monitor the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms," the letter reads.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.