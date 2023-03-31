Liberty University announced Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dondi E. Costin as the sixth president of the university, and Pastor Jonathan Falwell as its the third chancellor in a news conference Friday afternoon.

During the school’s spring meeting of the Board of Trustees, the trustees unanimously appointed both leaders, who will assume their duties ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Costin has most recently served as president of Charleston Southern University, where he oversaw the construction of several facilities and the expansion of academic programs, including doctoral programs and an engineering program within the university’s college of science and mathematics.

Prior to his tenure there, Costin obtained the rank of Major General with the U.S. Air Force during 32 years of commissioned service, during which he represented the Liberty Baptist Fellowship as an endorsed chaplain.

Costin received two of his five master’s degrees early in his military career from LU.

This is a developing story. Check back at newsadvance.com for more details.