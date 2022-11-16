Liberty University announces plans for new residence hall, parking garage

Liberty University will build a new residence hall and a new parking garage, the school's president announced Friday.

According to a news release, the new Commons IV residence hall will stand 10 stories tall and will feature two students in each room with a private bathroom. It will connect to the Commons III residence hall. The new parking garage will hold close to 1,100 vehicles.

LU Interim President Jerry Prevo made the announcement during convocation. Students saw renderings on the videoboard of the new Commons IV Residence Hall and a five-story parking garage at the north end of campus.

Construction for the new residence hall could begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the fall 2024 semester. The university plans to break ground on the garage this spring with an expected opening in spring 2024.

“We want to provide the best facilities and all of the activities and things that will enhance your experience at Liberty University,” Prevo told the students, according to the news release.

Prevo also gave updates on the Reber-Thomas Dining Hall and the Jerry Falwell Center. The new dining hall is scheduled to open in August 2024 and an opening for the new Jerry Falwell Center is planned for the 2024 commencement.

The Jerry Falwell Center will share the story of the university’s founder, his life and his impact on the world, according to the release.