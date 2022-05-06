Liberty University celebrates graduates at Williams Stadium

Students, faculty, family members and supporters filed into Liberty University's Williams Stadium on Friday morning to celebrate LU's 2022 spring graduates.

LU President Jerry Prevo began the day by giving credit to the graduating class and its hard work.

“You’ve had unexpected challenges, but you persevered,” Prevo said to the crowd.

Despite overcast skies, misting rain and temperatures in the lower 60s, Williams Stadium was mostly filled.

LU celebrated more than 23,000 graduates from the class of 2022, with 10,566 of those students graduating with honors and 3,746 finishing with a 4.0 grade point average, according to a news release.

For the first time since 2019, the university was able to host its main ceremony in Williams Stadium.

Graduate Reese Brooks, who majored in business administration with a concentration in finance, said it was “awesome” to have his family in attendance to witness the commencement ceremony.

“I don’t think it sunk in yet, but it’s really gratifying for sure,” Brooks said.

Reese's father, Stephen Brooks, who graduated LU in 1986, spoke to his excitement for his son Reese, saying he's Brooks' fourth child to graduate from the school.

“We’re excited, proud of what he’s done and excited to be involved with Liberty University for almost 40 years,” Brooks said.

Graduate Daniel Griffith, a marketing and economics major, said he’s “super pumped” to finally get his degree as it took hard work to get to this point.

“It’s definitely a lot to get here, but so worth it,” Griffith said. “I’m excited to keep working and see what else there is after graduation.”

The ceremony also helped mark LU's 50th anniversary and emphasized its motto of "training champions for Christ."

The keynote speaker for the morning was John C. Maxwell, an author, speaker and pastor widely regarded as an expert in leadership and management. Maxwell gave graduates insight on the knowledge he wished he had when he graduated college.

Maxwell told graduates to “intentionally grow every day.”

He emphasized just simply “getting better” instead of worrying about “downhill habits” such as instant gratification.

“Here’s our problem: We have uphill hopes but we have downhill habits, and you can’t go uphill with downhill habits,” Maxwell told the crowd.

Maxwell used an example of two houses, one built on sand and one built on rocks. He said you can never tell the difference from the outside when things are going well, until adversity and the storm come.

“If you’re bigger on the outside than you are on the inside, you’ll fall. It’s only a matter of time,” Maxwell said to the crowd.

Liberty co-founder Elmer Towns sent the class of 2022 and their loved ones off with a closing prayer.

"I pray that God will bless every graduate, no matter what God has called you to do," Towns said in his prayer. "Faithful is he that called you, who will also do it."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.