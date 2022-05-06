Liberty University celebrates graduates at Williams Stadium

Students, faculty, family members and supporters filed into Liberty University's Williams Stadium on Friday morning to celebrate LU's 2022 spring graduates.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
LU President Jerry Prevo began the day by giving credit to the graduating class and its hard work.
“You’ve had unexpected challenges, but you persevered,” Prevo said to the crowd.
Despite overcast skies, misting rain and temperatures in the lower 60s, Williams Stadium was mostly filled.
LU celebrated more than 23,000 graduates from the class of 2022, with 10,566 of those students graduating with honors and 3,746 finishing with a 4.0 grade point average, according to a news release.
For the first time since 2019, the university was able to host its main ceremony in Williams Stadium.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduate Reese Brooks, who majored in business administration with a concentration in finance, said it was “awesome” to have his family in attendance to witness the commencement ceremony.
“I don’t think it sunk in yet, but it’s really gratifying for sure,” Brooks said.
Reese's father, Stephen Brooks, who graduated LU in 1986, spoke to his excitement for his son Reese, saying he's Brooks' fourth child to graduate from the school.
“We’re excited, proud of what he’s done and excited to be involved with Liberty University for almost 40 years,” Brooks said.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduate Daniel Griffith, a marketing and economics major, said he’s “super pumped” to finally get his degree as it took hard work to get to this point.
“It’s definitely a lot to get here, but so worth it,” Griffith said. “I’m excited to keep working and see what else there is after graduation.”
The ceremony also helped mark LU's 50th anniversary and emphasized its motto of "training champions for Christ."
The keynote speaker for the morning was John C. Maxwell, an author, speaker and pastor widely regarded as an expert in leadership and management. Maxwell gave graduates insight on the knowledge he wished he had when he graduated college.
Maxwell told graduates to “intentionally grow every day.”
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
He emphasized just simply “getting better” instead of worrying about “downhill habits” such as instant gratification.
“Here’s our problem: We have uphill hopes but we have downhill habits, and you can’t go uphill with downhill habits,” Maxwell told the crowd.
Maxwell used an example of two houses, one built on sand and one built on rocks. He said you can never tell the difference from the outside when things are going well, until adversity and the storm come.
“If you’re bigger on the outside than you are on the inside, you’ll fall. It’s only a matter of time,” Maxwell said to the crowd.
Liberty co-founder Elmer Towns sent the class of 2022 and their loved ones off with a closing prayer.
"I pray that God will bless every graduate, no matter what God has called you to do," Towns said in his prayer. "Faithful is he that called you, who will also do it."
Photos: LU Class of 2022 marks 50th commencement
Graduates fill the seats in Williams Stadium during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate points to the sky while worshiping during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate waves to their supporters in the stands during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduates use umbrellas as the rain begins during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate worships during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduates crowd the field looking for their loved ones following Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
The honor guard presents the colors during the playing of the national anthem during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate reacts to seeing her supporters in the stands during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate worships during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduates join in worship during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate bundles up in a poncho due to an impending rain storm during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate worships during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
The graduating grandchildren of Liberty University founder Jerry Falwell Sr. stand to be recognized during LU's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A congratulatory message wraps around the stadium during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A member of the crowd worships during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A singer performs during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate worships during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Members of the audience join in worship during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate prays during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Members of the audience join in prayer during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate switches over his tassel during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduates join in the finial prayer during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A band and choir perform during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Graduates fill the seats and loved ones fill the stands in Williams Stadium during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate wears a decorated cap during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
A graduate takes a video on her cellphone during Liberty University's main commencement ceremony in Williams Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
