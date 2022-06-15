Liberty University donation brings new workstations to city Library

Lynchburg Public Library adds two new mobile workstations called NeoDens, which were made possible by a $20,000 donation from Liberty University.

Library Director Beverly Blair said the new workstations will benefit many patrons' needs as they are using Wi-Fi and computer access to study, tutor, complete virtual learning, apply for jobs and conduct other forms of essential business.

“The Lynchburg Public Library is extremely thankful for this generous gift and continued support from Liberty University,” Beverly Blair said in a release. “The mobile study units will help the library provide flexible, collaborative spaces that will benefit many patrons’ needs, from students in need of a quiet study space to job seekers meeting to prepare for a job interview.”

The NeoDen provides quiet study spaces where people of all ages can read and study either independently or with a small group. Each has power with USB plugs and overhead lighting, benches that seat up to four people, available storage space underneath and wheeled bottoms, which make the station mobile for different areas or rooms in the library, according to a release.

“Since 2018, over 120 LU students have volunteered at Lynchburg Public Library, supporting the important resources the library provides city residents. We’re encouraged to know that these mobile workstations will meet an important need,” Liberty President Jerry Prevo said in a release.

