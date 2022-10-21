Liberty University hosts first Deaf Field Day

Liberty University hosted its first ever Deaf Field Day on the academic lawn Friday afternoon, coordinated through Liberty’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Shon Muldrow — executive vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion — said this event has been in the works for eight to nine months.

“Deaf and hearing-impaired students are something that we're trying to attract to Liberty because they are normally a group that's sometimes overlooked, and as Christians, we want to be inclusive and involve everybody,” Muldrow said.

Students of the deaf and hard of hearing community from middle schools and high schools around the state attended the event Friday.

At the event there were games, vendor tables of different organizations that serve the deaf community such as the Virginia Department of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services and the Virginia Association of the Deaf, as well as speakers.

Well-known deaf actor, rapper and performer Warren Snipe was a speaker at the field day. One major thing that Snipe challenged the students to do is to never give up.

"Each of the students here [Liberty University] had started with a dream and when they graduate they can make their dreams become a reality. It's your turn; you have a chance," Snipe said to the students.

Following Snipe's speech, students were divided into groups and played games including gaga ball, a fast-paced game played in an octagonal pit; rock, paper, scissors relay; nine square in the air, which combines elements of volleyball and four square; and flag tag.

At the end of the event, two students were randomly selected for a $2,500 scholarship, given by the university.

It’s the state’s first event of this kind, according to a news release from LU.

Jackie Owen — LU's director of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services and coordinator of the field day event — said Muldrow encouraged her to go on recruiting trips to find out what other colleges are doing to get deaf students enrolled at the college level.

Owen made a trip to Georgia to visit Valdosta State University. She learned about the university's annual Deaf Field Day, where the school invites students in kindergarten through 12th grades from the deaf and hard of hearing community annually from surrounding states.

This inspired the idea to host a similar event on Liberty's campus.

“They [kids] develop a loyalty to that school [Valdosta State] and they go," Owen said. "So, I went down there and talked to them on how they did it, got the details, and came back and pitched it to our vice president, Mr. Muldrow, and he was all for it,” Owen said.

Sophomore Grace Forsberg, a graphic design major and ASL Club president, said it was very exciting to see the kids on campus.

“It’s huge; I didn’t expect it to happen today,” Forsberg said.

Owen said her goal for the event today is to “present ourselves as a deaf-friendly university," to encourage them to dream big and to push them forward to post-secondary education.

“If we can get them coming to this event every year, they'll develop a loyalty to our school and want to become part of the Liberty family; that’s our goal,” Owen said.