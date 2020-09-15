Liberty University misses self-imposed deadline to launch COVID-19 dashboard

Lawrence Gostin, the director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, said that while Liberty does not have a legal duty to publicly disclose COVID-19 cases, it does have an ethical obligation to be fully transparent with students, parents and the wider community.

“COVID infections on the campus will ultimately find their way to family members and wider community so there is a clear right to know,” Gostin said in an email. “This means that Liberty and all universities should fully and transparently disclose all relevant information about the spread of SARS-CoV-2 on the campus in a timely way. Parents and students will have to make important decisions about their health and their education. They deserve full information to make an informed choice.”

Lucia Mullen, an epidemiologist and senior analyst at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, agreed that Liberty has a responsibility to inform its own students and employees directly. She warned that an information vacuum could allow misinformation to run rampant on campus.

“The worry is that if the university isn't reporting these numbers and if it's not coming from a credible source, then we're going to be hearing about it through rumors and they may be incorrect or have parts of the information that are incorrect,” she said last week.