Liberty University opens new art museum on campus

Liberty University held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday evening for a new art museum on campus.

Todd Smith, director of the Liberty University Art Museum, said a lot of prayer has gone into making the museum possible.

“The way I feel is, first of all, this is God bringing himself glory, and he's going to use our students and our faculty to do the same thing as they show their work here and as they go back into their chosen field and the area of art,” Smith said.

Scott Hayes, dean for the School of Communication and the Arts, came to the university in 2013 and said, since that time, there have been conversations about founding a Liberty University Art Museum.

“To actually be able to connect all of those pieces at the end of it is just an incredible blessing,” Hayes said.

The art museum is located near the School of Communication and the Arts, just down the hall from the Green Hall Main Lobby.

The opening of the museum and the expansion of the art space was made possible by Barbara Engstrom and her husband, Frederick, who are both supporters of LU.

Barbara Engstrom, who died in December 2021, donated her collection to the university, which included 30 of her own paintings in addition to glass and sculpted figures and photography she collected during her travels to 99 countries.

Everett Foutz, director of development and planned giving officer at Liberty University, said in 2013 he began to communicate with Engstrom about scholarships.

Foutz and Smith went to visit her and she had them look at her art and get a price of how much it would cost to permanently display it.

Foutz said the price that the university asked her to display her collection was about $1.2 million. This allowed for the university to expand the space, open the museum and create scholarships.

Her gallery, “Barbara A. Engstrom Gallery,” will be a permanent collection in the museum.

“She had such a generous heart, she gave to so many people, individuals and organizations,” Foutz said.

At the ribbon cutting Thursday evening, the museum had two displays — a senior exhibit for the art students, and the Barbara A. Engstrom Gallery in the back half, which will be in the museum permanently.

Liberty University senior and studio art major Sarah Hedrick had a display of paintings for the grand opening.

“It took a lot of hours throughout multiple years. I didn't start this just this semester,” Hedrick said of finishing those pieces.

Hedrick pointed a painting she completed while on a missions trip last summer while in Hawaii. She said she was inspired by the scenery, took a picture and went back to where they were staying and took a few hours to paint.

The senior said this is the first show that she has done in quite a while.

“It helps me you know, get into the professional world of art and how to present myself and present my artwork,” Hedrick said.

Senior Natalie Perkins said to see her art pieces on display is “such a gratifying feeling.”

Perkins said she originally majored in social work upon entering college but she switched to studio art after two years because her heart was really in art.

“I really felt like God was leading me to use that instead of just shoving it away as many people do and it has been such a rewarding experience,” Perkins said.

Perkins said her gallery on Thursday was “kind of a thank you to the people in my life who have encouraged me to continue” on the path of art.

“I faced a lot of discouragement from like outside sources, but most of the people who see here are people from my life like early on or in high school or even college that have just encouraged me to continue pursuing it and they mean the world to me,” Perkins said.

Smith said the new space is about three times the size of the gallery that had before. He hopes the art museum and the permanent collection serves as one of the cultural hubs for the campus and the community that allows students to see art work in a way that they might not have noticed it before.

“To me that's a valuable thing. It exposes students to a form of learning and to other things that they may not have experienced before and that's good for their education," Smith said.