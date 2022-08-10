Liberty University picks search firm to identify next president

Liberty University will work with CarterBaldwin Executive Search to identify its next president.

The search firm will conduct an “extensive and national search," according to a news release from LU.

"We are excited about partnering with the search committee to find the right leader. Along the way we will bring to the university our commitment to always providing objective counsel and the best available expertise in executive search. It’s an honor for us to help Liberty University find its next president,” Price Harding, chairman of CarterBaldwin, said in a release.

Jerry Falwell Jr., son of the university's founder, resigned as president of the school in August 2020, following a string of personal scandals.

Jerry Prevo, who previously served as the chair of the board of trustees of Liberty University, assumed the role of interim president immediately after Falwell resigned.

During his tenure, Prevo has fielded multiple lawsuits against the school, including one involving a group of a dozen anonymous women who claimed the university erred in its handling of sexual assault cases, with such allegations going as far back as 2005. The lawsuit was settled in May amid promises of change at the university.

“President Prevo has been a gift from God and exactly what Liberty needed over these transitional years. He has positioned Liberty well for the future,” Liberty University Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Lee said in the news release. “Liberty University will always be indebted to President Prevo for stepping out of retirement for these three years to serve Liberty tirelessly and sacrificially. His exceptional work will ensure a good start for our next leader and his own contribution to Liberty University will be remembered, and celebrated, for generations.”

The university will release a full position profile in mid-September with a target date of installing the new president prior to the 2023 academic year.

Prevo will serve in his current position until the new president takes over.

“We ask for the students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of Liberty University to pray that God will guide us to the right leader for his university. Training Champions for Christ has never been as important as it is today,” Gilbert “Bud” Tinney, search committee chairman, said in the release.