Liberty University’s Chaplains Museum held its open house Friday afternoon, welcoming the public into its new space.

It was founded on Liberty’s campus in 2005 by former English Professor Kenny Rowlette and a group of community members.

Originally, the museum was focused solely on chaplains during the Civil War, but with the new space it’s expanding to tell the story of chaplains from all U.S. military conflicts.

“The most important thing is honoring the work of the men and women who have made such great sacrifices to serve as chaplains for our military,” said Donna Davis Donald, director of public history initiatives for LU's history department.

Donald said Rowlette and community members obtained permission to use space over beside what is now Slim Chickens, a restaurant on the LU campus. She said it was the first open to the public version of the museum.

Donald said the museum moved into the new location, in the Jerry Falwell Library, last summer and construction for the museum was completed just a couple of weeks ago.

The museum is staffed entirely by history students. When they are not giving tours, they’re doing research and creating exhibits.

The museum has eight exhibits: Service on the Battlefield, Diversity in Service, Service on the Homefront, Chaplains in the Service of the Gospel, Partners in Service, Shiloh Chapel, Service to the Suffering and Introducing the Chaplaincy.

Brian Harvey, assistant director of the center for chaplaincy, said he loves the refocusing of the museum.

“It’s phenomenal to understand the role that chaplains played during the Civil War, but to see how chaplains have been serving our nation, from the Civil War even going forward, and in the many areas that we've deployed to," Harvey said, "... It brings a lot more clarity and understanding of who chaplains are and what they do."

Harvey has been in the army for 22 years and the chaplain corps for 12 years, and was deployed twice as an infantry soldier in Iraq. He said God rescued him from the infantry and called him into ministry.

“I fought the call to chaplaincy for about a year and a half and then surrendered, said OK, and then became a chaplain,” Harvey said.

Steven Keith, director of the center for chaplaincy at the university, said “a museum like this is exciting because there's only a few places in the world where another museum like this exists.”

Keith said he’s excited about the fact the museum can display and show not just “the general way of chaplaincy” but many other topics can be discussed such as revivals, the use of the Bible in military settings and so forth.

Keith served in the Air Force as a chaplain for 30 years and went on 14 assignments in different places.

He shared a story about a time when he was in Iraq working in a hospital tent every night, as soldiers experienced various injuries from explosions such those from improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.

Keith said a nurse brought him over to a soldier’s bedside; the soldier was lying on a stretcher, experiencing survivor’s guilt. The soldier just learned that some of his friends and partners were killed and he said, “Chaplain, why am I here, my buddies are gone?”

Keith responded, “Someone must be praying for you.”

Through conversation, Keith learned he knew the soldier's grandmother and they were able to make a connection.

Keith ultimately led the soldier in prayer as he gave his life to Christ, and Keith was able to call his grandmother.

Keith gave this example as a way to show the importance of a chaplain.

“When I raised my hand to be a chaplain, I didn't really know what I was signing up for; I wouldn’t have guessed this. It was peacetime when I signed up, and all of a sudden it’s wartime. This is what chaplains do,” Keith said.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Donald said she and faculty hope to increase the amount of public participation with the new space.

“The thing I'm most excited about for the future is the ways in which this will be a learning tool for students from multiple disciplines,” Donald said.