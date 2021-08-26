 Skip to main content
Linkhorne Elementary School to shift to remote instruction
breaking top story

Linkhorne Elementary School to shift to remote instruction

After just more than two weeks of in-person learning, Linkhorne Elementary School is temporarily shuttering its doors "out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health."

According to an announcement Thursday from Lynchburg City Schools, the elementary school will shift to remote instruction Friday and Monday and anticipates returning to in-person instruction Tuesday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."

According to the announcement, VDH said it does not appear there is significant spread of COVID-19 within the school and the cases there are the result of community-based transmission.

The division did not share the number of COVID-19 cases within the school or how many teachers, staff and students have been quarantined because of possible exposure.

LCS students returned to school Aug. 11.

As of Thursday, the division has reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff just this week, and a total of 33 positive cases since the beginning of the month. 

Additionally, as of Thursday, 147 students and staff members across the division have entered quarantine this week following potential exposure. 

— Jamey Cross

