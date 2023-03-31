Liberty University held a news conference Friday afternoon, announcing Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dondi E. Costin as the university's sixth president.

This comes less than a year after LU announced that Atlanta-based firm CarterBaldwin would conduct the search for the school’s next president.

Costin said he and his family are “thrilled” to get started.

“We cannot wait to join this phenomenal body of believers, who are doing exactly what Liberty University has always done, through good times and bad times, training champions for Christ,” Costin said.

Along with the announcement of Costin, LU announced Pastor Jonathan Falwell as the school’s third chancellor.

"It's an honor to be able to serve this institution that I love," Falwell said.

The search for the school's president involved nearly 100 credible candidates over a period of eight months.

The Board of Trustees unanimously appointed both leaders during the school’s spring meeting. The official transition will take place July 1.

Tim Lee, board chairman, described Friday afternoon as an “historic day in the history of Liberty University.”

The two will report independently to the board of trustees and will work alongside the university’s spiritual and academic leadership to “provide comprehensive oversight of the institution’s operations and mission,” the college said in a release.

Costin most recently served as president of Charleston Southern University, where he oversaw the constructions of several facilities, as well as expansion of academic programs, doctoral programs and an engineering program within the university’s college of science and mathematics.

Under his leadership, CSU set fundraising records and significantly improved its overall rankings and enrollment goals.

Prior to his tenure at CSU, Costin obtained the rank of major general with the U.S. Air Force during 32 years of commissioned service, during which he represented the Liberty Baptist Fellowship, an endorsement branch under Liberty Church Network, as an endorsed chaplain.

His military accomplishments and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.

Costin takes over leadership from current president Jerry Prevo, who previously served as the chair of the board of trustees at LU.

Prevo assumed the role of interim president immediately after Jerry Falwell Jr., son of the university’s founder, resigned in August 2020, following a string of personal scandals.

During his tenure, Prevo has fielded multiple lawsuits against the school, including one involving a group of a dozen anonymous women who claimed the university erred in its handling of sexual assault cases, with such allegations going as far back as 2005.

When asked about this transitional period at the university, Costin said he thinks about the dynamic of the past few years and the college’s transition, but he’s “looking forward to doing exactly what I’ve been called to do here.”

Costin said he looks forward to taking the baton and "running as far and fast" as he can with the help of faulty and to fulfill as much of Jerry Falwell Sr. vision as he can.

“I don’t know what all happened before, all I know is I look around here and God has done some amazing things through some incredible people long before I got here,” Costin said.

The appointments mark the formal transition of Jerry Prevo from interim president to president emeritus of the university.

Prevo was an active member of the search committee and helped develop the timeline for the “planning, launching and execution of the search to identify his own successor,” the college said in a release.

LU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the title of president emeritus for Prevo, “to honor the historic contributions he has made to the university.”

"It's been an honor for me to be here and serve during this time. It's been a great joy for me and my wife to be here to meet as many of you as possible and also to get acquainted with this great student body," Prevo said at the news conference.

Braden Daniels, a junior with a double major in pre-law and interdisciplinary studies, said the first reaction to Costin stepping in as president is “a lot of excitement and a lot of hope looking forward.”

“I'm really excited to see someone that comes in, kind of understanding what Liberty is and what Liberty does … also bringing a new perspective,” Daniels said.

Junior Daniel Hostetter, a government, politics and policy major, as well as student government association student body president, thinks Costin brings a “great sense” of familiarity to the school.

Hostetter mentioned he and Riley Foster, student body vice president, submitted a letter to Falwell, outlining some student priorities in what they are looking for in the next president and he said Costin “exemplifies those virtues.”

The junior said the student body government hasn’t worked with the president much in the past, but he’s excited to expand that relationship.

“I'm really excited to see where Dr. Custom will lead us and we're really excited to work closely with him to advocate for students into the future,” Hostetter said.

Costin ended his speech at the news conference by saying, “I stand here today as a Liberty University trained champion for Christ, and I cannot wait for Vickey and I to get here.”

“So God bless you all, please pray for us in the coming months. We can't wait to arrive, go Flames,” he added.