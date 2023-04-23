People may not think of simulated crime scenes to help students learn when they hear “Pig on the Mountain.”

In this case however, that’s exactly what it is.

About 80 Liberty University students participated in exercises Friday at Camp Hydaway where state law enforcement agencies put together eight simulated crime scenes.

“[The event] is intended to create a very realistic simulation of what you would actually see and then we’re fortunate enough to have all these agencies who are willing to come here,” said Larry Presley, associate professor at Liberty University in the Helm School of Government.

The Virginia State Police, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were present and put together exercises to mentor students and give them an idea of what these situations look like.

Students — criminal justice majors nominated by faculty — and law enforcement agencies arrived in the morning and throughout the day, and students had the opportunity to meet professionals and listen to presentations.

Presley, who planned most of the event, said the university has been holding these exercises for about eight years, with a gap due to COVID-19.

“The idea is we want to simulate as much as we possibly can, real crime scenes,” Presley said.

Simulations included a terrorism bomb scene, an FBI excavation scene, a VSP water recovery scene and a post blast scene.

Presley said pigs are used during the simulations, because they decompose “very similarly to humans,” both visually and how they smell.

The pigs delivered already are dead, he explained.

Katie Danihel, forensic investigator for Chesterfield County, is a former student at LU and she participated in the school’s first “Pig on the Mountain Crime Scene” exercise in 2015.

Danihel, who has worked with the department for seven years and has been a forensic investigator for four years, said her passion for crime scenes started with this exercise.

She said it feels great to come back and help students and see “it come full circle.”

“It’s kind of cool to give back to a school that has given so much to me,” Danihel said.

A standout exercise of the day took place after lunch, involving a terrorist bomb simulated scene. A pig was strapped with explosives in a field near the lake, an exercise led by the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad.

Students and individuals stood far away, as recommended by representatives from the state police.

Special Agent James Buzzard, bomb technician for the Virginia State police, yelled “fire in the hole” two times, counted down from three, and a loud explosion ensued.

Following the shaking blast, students divided into groups to participate in their final three crime scene exercises.

Some students took part in the “post blast scene,” where they placed flags around the field, to point out anything “interesting” they saw on the ground.

Presley said this exercise helps students understand what an event like this “really looks like and what it smells like.”

“So, as we are now commemorating the Boston Marathon bombing of about 10 years ago, it’s important for students to see … because that’s what happened at the Boston Marathon bombing,” Presley said.

Alexa Rodriguez, a freshman studying criminal justice, helped flip the pig over during the post blast scene, saying “she might as well” get the full, hands-on experience.

Overall, she said it’s “really cool” that LU put this exercise together for them.

“It kind of just puts it into perspective,” Rodriguez said.

Two other groups split up after the “terrorism bomb simulated crime scene” and participated in an “FBI excavation scene,” where students had to analyze an area in the woods and look for a pig that was buried; and a “VSP water recovery scene” where students learned how to approach a potential recovery of someone or items in a crime scene from a body of water.

Ryeana Klopsenstein, a senior and criminal justice major, said she had been looking forward to this event since freshman year.

“I’m just really excited to see all the people that do this on a day-to-day basis and kind of show us what they do consistently. I think it’s going to help me get a good insight into … what I could possibly be doing in the future,” Klopsenstein said.

Buzzard said it’s important for students to see what professionals in the field do, as “some people do it because they watch television and it’s not really realistic.”

“Our job is teaching and having a good relationship in the community. Community relations are just as important as everything else we do,” Buzzard said.

Presley said sometimes, students will decide this isn’t the field they want to pursue after seeing “pig guts and all the rest of it.”

However, he said it’s a great learning experience.

“It’s really important for them to understand this field,” Presley said.