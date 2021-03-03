Lynchburg-area college officials credit testing, distancing as COVID-19 cases remain low

On Wednesday, Randolph reported three active student cases. Last week, there were no cases at the college. At least 12 students and four employees are in quarantine.

Bateman also credited the low number of cases to the student body who he said has dutifully accepted mandatory weekly COVID-19 tests, mask wearing and social distancing requirements, among other rules.

“Our students know what it means not to be here,” Bateman said. “They don't have to guess. And I think the fact that they weren't able to come back this fall, means that those who chose to come back are really committed to making this work.”

At the University of Lynchburg, there are 11 student cases, up from the eight student cases reported a week earlier. The number of active employee cases, however, fell from three to two.

According to the school, 28 students are in quarantine, including seven students who live on campus. Since the semester began, a total of 42 students and 17 employees have tested positive. About 3,000 students attend the university, including about 1,300 who live on campus.

Like Randolph, the university is conducting mandatory weekly testing to help prevent large outbreaks, according to Michael Jones, associate vice president of communications and marketing for the university.