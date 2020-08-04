Lynchburg-area college presidents outline reopening plans in meeting with city leaders

Without the ability to administer tests to the school’s about 700 students every few days, the college would be putting lives at risk, he argued.

“For the safety of the Lynchburg community, we realized we needed to step away from opening campus this fall,” Bateman said. “We would only contribute to making the situation in Lynchburg worse, potentially.”

In addition to Randolph, Virginia University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College will also hold classes online this fall due to the ongoing health threat. CVCC President John Capps, however, said some exceptions will be made for small labs and workforce training seminars.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting marked the first time the city council’s Town and Gown committee has met since the start of the pandemic. An earlier meeting scheduled for the spring was abruptly canceled due to the health threat. The committee, which generally convenes four times a year and is made up of city council members and local college presidents, last met in the fall of 2019.

Liberty University, the largest institution of higher learning in the region, was the only local college or university to not actively participate in the virtual meeting.