Lynchburg-area college students urged to follow COVID-19 guidelines as thousands prepare to leave campuses

At the University of Lynchburg, officials have tried to offer some confidence for students worried about bringing the virus to their hometowns. In a partnership with the state health department, the school offered free coronavirus tests to students without symptoms of COVID-19 at a Nov. 11 pop-up clinic.

Of the 104 students who chose to get tested for the virus, five received a positive test result, according to the university. About 3,000 students attend the university, including about 1,300 who live on campus.

“As we continue to have new cases on campus, we felt it was important to offer students the option of testing prior to returning home for the break,” Michael Jones, associate vice president of communications and marketing for the university, said in an email. “It also provided us with information about the prevalence of COVID on campus.”

As of Friday, 12 students are sick with COVID-19 and 42 students are in quarantine, according to figures posted on the university's website every weekday morning. Those numbers reflect a slight increase from the nine COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

Jones said a small number of students are expected to remain in quarantine when the semester ends on Tuesday.