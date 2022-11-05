Lynchburg-area colleges adapting to enrollment trends

With college enrollment decreasing around the country for the third straight year, schools in the area have taken notice.

According to The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate and graduate enrollment nationally decreased for a combined 3.2% since fall 2020.

Allison Jablonksi, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Lynchburg, said it’s not a surprise to see the numbers decline, due to the lasting effects of the pandemic and a growing conversation questioning the value of higher education as a whole.

“All of those things together suggest that we're going to have fewer and fewer students applying to go to college and therefore, the University of Lynchburg is going to be competing with other schools like us, for the same student pool,” Jablonski said.

According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the commonwealth is one of 16 states to experience growth in enrollment this year.

In the past three years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, Virginia Tech has grown by 5%, the University of Virginia has grown by 2%, Virginia Commonwealth University has shrunk 6% but no college Virginia has grown more than Liberty University as they have increased their student population by 16%.

Among six institutions of higher education in the Lynchburg area, enrollment changes are mixed, with some schools seeing increases and others seeing decreases.

University of Lynchburg

For the University of Lynchburg, total enrollment for undergraduate and graduate students decreased 6.8% since 2020. For fall 2022, the university has 2,078 full-time, degree seeking students, this includes both undergraduate and graduate students.

Jablonski said they have implemented techniques to help increase enrollment such as reaching out to students earlier in their high school careers and having them take a field trip to campus. While touring campus, seniors have the opportunity to apply and receive an answer.

Jablonski said that process has allowed the university to reach more students.

She said although full-time traditional students numbers have declined for the university, it's important to keep in mind that when you have a smaller freshmen class like the university did last fall, they would expect to see a dip.

In 2020, the university brought in 439 freshmen students and that number dropped to 336 in 2021. Numbers for incoming freshmen increased this fall to 410 students.

“It does take rebuilding,” Jablonski said. “We can't come back completely in one year, but we made tremendous, tremendous gains.”

Randolph College

Randolph College saw a 3.5% decrease for full-time, degree-seeking students from 2020 to 2022. This fall, the private college had 528 full-time, degree seeking students.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 and the economic challenges facing the country over the past five years or so have affected enrollment, not just at Randolph but everyone in the country,” Travis Carter, dean of admissions for Randolph College, said in a statement

Carter said moving forward, the college will continue to examine strategies to make sure they are positioned well in the marketplace.

“One way the pandemic has affected higher education in general is that many students are now looking to go to school closer to home,” Carter said in a statement. “For years, we have offered a special financial aid program for local students and we are continuing to offer this program so that local students can take advantage of all that we have to offer at an affordable cost — one that is comparable to many state schools, in fact.”

Virginia University of Lynchburg

Over the past three school years, Virginia University of Lynchburg enrollment increased nearly 135%. VUL has a total of 768 combined graduate and undergraduate students this school year.

The university had its biggest increase this fall as total undergraduate and graduate numbers increased from 347 students to 768 students. The biggest increase for the university over the last three school years is in their doctorate programs. In the 2019-2020 school year there were 41 doctorate students, that number increased to 102 students last school year and 462 students this school year.

James Coleman, faculty chair at Virginia University of Lynchburg and dean of the Leonard N. Smith School of Religion, credited the university’s ability to sustain enrollment during the pandemic to their resiliency, having students back to campus and programs such as the doctor of healthcare administration.

Coleman mentioned the university had to go through many struggles since 1886 and being a historically black college and university makes them different than any other institution in the area. He said some of the struggles along the journey prepared them to preserver through the pandemic.

“There are students out there that resonate with our small size, our care and concern, and competency in providing a good quality education,” Coleman said. “As the school now is beginning to grow and develop in terms of its facilities and other opportunities that we can offer students, we're going to begin to see the VUL enrollment increase and increase and increase.”

Sweet Briar College

At Sweet Briar College, undergraduate degree-seeking students from 2020 to 2022 increased 26.7%.

In 2015, Sweet Briar College was at the brink of closing. On March 3 of that year, the college’s administration and board at the time attempted to close the school due to financial difficulties. Shortly after the announcement was made, Sweet Briar alumnae and other supporters stepped in, raising millions of dollars to keep the college open while fighting the closure on legal grounds.

Teresa Garrett, vice president of academic affairs and the dean of Sweet Briar College, said she thinks the increase in enrollment over the past five years is a result of the college coming out of the closure attempt and getting back on track.

"So that, I think, is what really is demonstrated with that increase both not only in the new first year class, but in the total enrollment in the college," Garret said. "We're just really rolling down the highway, if you will, effectively and attracting students. We just hope to continue to do that," Garrett said.

Liberty University

Liberty University did not provide numbers from 2020 to 2022 but according to a recent release, the university has enrolled more students than ever before in both its residential and online programs, exceeding 130,000 students for the first time.

Total on-campus enrollment stands at a record 15,800 students, with online programs hitting a record 115,000 students. Last fall marked its largest number of residential undergraduate students at 4,800, and this year that number decreased to 4,600 students.

According to a release, the student enrollment record can largely be attributed to the university's commitment to its biblical foundation and mission, and reassuring parents, alumni and donors that it will not falter as so many other historic universities that were founded on the Christian faith have.

Ron Kennedy, executive vice president of enrollment management and marketing at the university, said in a news release the last three years have brought challenges for colleges and universities, and many schools have not been as fortunate as Liberty through those difficult times.

“It’s a challenge for such a large institution as Liberty, but we were able to accommodate our guests through virtual tours and admission sessions when greeting them face to face was not an option,” Kennedy said in a release. “We adjusted to remote operations when necessary without compromising our quality service. God has blessed us through it all.”

Central Virginia Community College

CVCC’s total headcount from fall 2020 to fall 2022 increased 2.7%. Fall enrollment for the college is 3,464 students.

Enrollment for Virginia community colleges decreased 25% during the past decade, according to the State Council of Higher Education Virginia, as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Locally, CVCC enrollment numbers decreased 29% between fall 2012 and fall 2021.

However, enrollment for community colleges in Virginia is up nearly 1% this year, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Jason Ferguson, associate vice president of workforce, career and professional studies, said the pandemic “changed the game entirely,” because at a lot of companies, jobs weren’t there for a while or they had to shut down entirely.

The biggest decrease in enrollment happened from fall 2019 to fall 2020, where the college experienced a near 10% decrease in enrollment — 3,746 students in fall 2019 to 3,372 students in fall 2020.

Ferguson said they began seeing an increase again as people wanted to get back involved, as people began seeing job openings and as there were earlier retirements from the “baby boomers” generation.

CVCC offers trade certificates and works closely with local-area businesses to address those needs, such as welding, CDL training and many others. This growing need has resulted in a recent enrollment increase.

“I think we're seeing more normalized numbers with enrollment that we've seen over the years,” Ferguson said.