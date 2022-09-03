Lynchburg-area colleges add resources to help first-year students cope with COVID-related challenges

The pandemic has knocked many high school students off their stride as they have dealt with stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19 surges that periodically closed school buildings.

Having noticed these impacts, Lynchburg-area colleges are expanding resources to help first-year students.

“Last year was a struggle for many just to connect to what was going on,” said Kim Sheldon, director of student success at Randolph College.

Teresa Garrett, vice president of academic affairs and the dean of Sweet Briar College, said the school had a lot of problems with students not attending classes last year.

“I actually had a student say to me, 'I lost the habit of going to class,'” Garrett said. “When she said that I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

James Coleman, faculty chair at Virginia University of Lynchburg and dean of the LNS School of Religion, said at the very onset of the pandemic students were struggling, but as time moved on, the struggle dissipated.

“I think any of the challenges that we have seen over the last two years have been more in trying to take where the student is and relate to them in a virtual space,” Coleman said.

Colleges around the country have expanded summer programs to help improve the success of students, and schools in the area have done the same.

Sweet Briar offers a First-Year Student Success Program, now in its second year, designed to help students learn how to navigate college and get adjusted.

Tony Ryals, assistant dean of student success at Sweet Briar College, oversees the program and said it has helped students.

“They kind of create their own sort of community,” Ryals said.

Sophomore Laniya-Ann Hannah participated in the program last year. Hannah said because of the program, she already had a community set up before coming to campus.

She thinks it gave a nice overall structure to the students who participated. Hannah emphasized she had never been away from home, so to have that community of students and mentors was helpful.

"College is about making sure you get your degree and making sure you're working toward what you want in the future. But it's also about building connections with people around you. And just taking a second to let yourself breathe,” Hannah said.

Garrett mentioned Sweet Briar has added more resources, such as tutors for calculus courses and an option for group sessions to help students.

Randolph College has two bridge programs it offers first-year students, called STAR and SUPER, Sheldon said.

Sheldon oversees STAR, which stands for Summer Transition at Randolph. Students take a course on the creation of knowledge where they learn how to do research, understand the world and think about putting all the pieces together in papers, discussions and coursework.

There's also a course on academic strategies, which teaches students the best ways to read for understanding.

This time around, however, Sheldon said she focused more on wellness. She said managing stress, anxiety and wellness was one of the biggest issues last year.

"I think that everybody was feeling the return was more challenging than maybe they thought it would be," Sheldon said.

Peter Sheldon, professor of physics and engineering at Randolph College, oversees the SUPER program, which is a two-week, three-credit course that begins before first-year students arrive on campus. SUPER stands for Step Up to Physical Science and Engineering at Randolph.

He usually brings in about 24 students but this year has 28 students.

Freshman Brooke Rolocut participated in the SUPER program at Randolph College and said it was a "pretty intense program" when it comes to the classes that students took, such as coding and physics. But, she said, it was a fun experience.

“It definitely helped me get adjusted to the campus. Of course if I had moved in at first I wouldn’t know anything about the campus, so it’s really nice to get a head start and be able to move in and get adjusted to a new way of life,” Rolocut said.

The Randolph College freshman said her high school went into hybrid mode after being virtual for about half a year during the pandemic. Rolocut said transitioning from remote school was hard because you're stuck in one secluded area. It was a big adjustment and it led to a lot of stressors.

“I didn’t have Wi-Fi where I was so it was very hard to be able to connect with my classes and very hard to connect with friends even, because we were all stuck at home,” Rolocut said.

Generally over the past two years, Peter Sheldon said, students have struggled with basic algebra even though their high school transcripts show they have taken Algebra II and precalculus.

“I really struggled, big time, with the math preparation of our students last year, and it really affected my intro physics classes negatively,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon said he noticed more students withdrawing from his intro to physics classes over the past academic year. That course is a two-semester sequence where students typically go on to the second semester. Last year, he lost more than 50% of students, something he hasn’t seen before.

“It’s surprising. Even though we had a pandemic behind us, I still thought I could motivate them,” Sheldon said. “I thought I could excite them about the subject, you know, and I was not able to.”

VUL has a Fast Track program for incoming students to give them an opportunity to “get ahead of the game,” according to Coleman.

Coleman said VUL has had this program for a couple of years virtually, with it returning to in-person instruction this year, and demand for the program has risen.

“They’re very academically focused, but also developmentally focused as well in terms of helping students to prepare themselves for success,” Coleman said.

Meanwhile, states have seen more community colleges offer bridge programs to help students, as the name suggests, bridge the gap between high school and college.

CVCC's math department met and identified typically weak areas where students have struggled over the past couple of years.

In its learning management platform, they set up six modules that included videos and practice exercises, followed by an assessment at the end.

This is the first year of this program at CVCC. Currently the prerequisite program is for high school students taking dual enrollment courses at the college, but starting next semester it will be for all students who are enrolling in gateway math.

Cynthia Wallin, associate vice president at Central Virginia Community College, said so far, the program has been successful.

“As you well know, math is always a nemesis for many students,” Wallin said. “The last couple of years, it has been even more so.”

Garrett, of Sweet Briar College, hopes students who were on campus during this period will look back and be proud of what they were able to overcome.

“So I really hope that the students who have gone through those last couple years are really making a connection to, ‘Wow, I did this,’” Garrett said.