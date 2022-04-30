Lynchburg-area colleges continue work with urban heat study data

Data from an urban heat study that Sweet Briar College, Randolph College and University of Lynchburg participated in last year recently became available, and students and faculty from those schools are working to use the information in classes and in community engagement.

The three schools were among more than a dozen institutions that helped gather temperature data in 10 areas across the commonwealth to map and analyze heat risks and vulnerabilities in communities. In Lynchburg, volunteers spent hours last July driving nearly 100 miles around the city, using thermal sensors to record temperature and humidity. They traveled during three specific times of the day: six in the morning, three in the afternoon and seven in the evening.

The Heat Watch Campaign was coordinated by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges. The campaign covered more than 300 square miles across the state, over areas ranging from Arlington to Abingdon and Virginia Beach to Winchester, according to a news release. Results are available at www.vfic.org.

“We partly use the data in some classes to emphasize real world points with actual data from our community because a lot of our students come from this region and that matters to them,” said Karin Warren, Herzog Family Professor of Environmental Science at Randolph College.

The highest temperature from the study was recorded in the afternoon at 93.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The biggest heat discrepancy was observed in the evening, with a 12-degree difference between the lowest temperature recorded and the highest temperature recorded. Some hotspots in the city were found in downtown neighborhoods and the business district, as well as areas near Central Virginia Community College, Liberty University and the commercial areas of Wards Road, according to Warren.

Warren said according to a preliminary study done at UL, some of the hottest areas and neighborhoods in the city are where there’s a higher percentage of minority communities and formerly redlined areas of Lynchburg. Redlining is an outlawed practice in which services such as mortgages are denied to residents in so-called "hazardous" neighborhoods; the practice historically has been used to discriminate against minority and low-income residents.

“That to us says there’s a disparity; this is not equitable,” Warren said. “If we want equitable strategies to address risks, we should focus on the places that are currently exposed to the most risks now.”

A former student at the University of Lynchburg conducted her senior thesis to analyze the heat mapping data, according to Laura Henry-Stone, associate professor of environmental sciences and sustainability and director of sustainability at UL. According to that study, neighborhoods that are at the most risk are Seminary Hill, Fairview Heights, Winston Ridge, Diamond Hill and the business district.

Warren emphasizes that risks can have multiple factors.

“Risk involves a couple of things,” Warren said. “It’s not just ‘Where is the heat island?' It’s where’s the vulnerability.’”

The three schools are taking what they now know and are beginning to use the data with students to help further the conversation. The data collected is guiding individual student projects, team projects, summer projects and classes, according to Warren.

Henry-Stone said she has a doctoral student, within the education in leadership studies program at UL, that's working on another study to help structure the coalition with which Warren and Henry-Stone are closely working.

The coalition is an informal climate and community resilience group. Henry-Stone said one of its goals is to engage the city to create policies or programs to improve climate resilience and community resilience to climate change.

“We want to have representation from community members,” Henry-Stone said. “The question is how to do that in a genuine way.”

There’s also a new course at UL that Henry-Stone is offering this fall, which was approved a few months ago. The course involves environmental and climate justice. Information from the heat mapping data will be used as well as discussions about general climate resilience efforts.

“This course on environment and climate justice will inform and engage students around topics like the heat mapping data,” Henry-Stone said.

Lisa Powell, associate professor of environmental studies at Sweet Briar, said the data will be used for upcoming summer projects.

Powell said they are looking at strengthening policies in our regional food systems. Students will begin to analyze the data in their directed studies course. She said an honors student at the college will engage in further research this summer.

“We’re excited to have this project and data,” Powell said.

A research team at Randolph College this summer will begin working with the city, the Department of Forestry and community collaborators to design pilot projects to develop urban food forests. The goal is to address food insecurity and climate resilience, as there’s an overlap between heat islands and food deserts in parts of the city, according to Warren. Food deserts are generally defined as areas where residents have limited access to affordable, nutritious food.

"The goal there would be an intersectional approach," Warren said. "So you be trying to address climate risks, but also trying to address food insecurity and other things.'

