Lynchburg-area colleges look to ease financial burden, lower tuition

From mask requirements to online classes to rearranged academic calendars, colleges across the nation have implemented several changes this year.
Hoping to help ease the financial stress students are facing during the pandemic, some local colleges and universities are making changes to tuition as well.
While the average cost of attending a public college or university increased 2% this year for in-state students, some local institutions are easing the financial burden.
The University of Lynchburg announced last month it will lower the cost of attending the school by more than $8,000 — from $54,018 to $45,990. That cost, a news release from the university said, represents the annual cost, including tuition, fees, and room and board.
The release said students can expect to pay about $24,000 per year on average after factoring in the institution’s financial aid and scholarships. Returning Lynchburg students will pay the same tuition for the 2021-22 year as they paid this year.
Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the University of Lynchburg, said in the release the tuition “refresh” was “the right thing to do” as the pandemic has affected the financial situation of students and families across the state and nation.
“Without this refresh, our tuition would have increased again this year by about 3%,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “However, we want to make sure that everyone who is seeking a high quality, affordable education that will lead to graduate school or a job, can navigate the economic effects of this pandemic. We just don’t know what will happen in the next several months. So, we want our students and their families to know exactly what they can expect to pay for their education so they may plan accordingly.”
In the release, Steve Bright, vice president for finance for the university, said the university is “well-positioned” to make the investment in the tuition refresh.
Rita Detwiler, vice president for enrollment management, said the university has been looking at ways to address annual tuition increases and the challenges families face when it comes to affording a college education for several years, but the uncertainty of the economy and the state of the pandemic made this decision more pressing.
“One of the number one concerns of families is that of affordability,” Detwiler said. “And COVID has exacerbated that.”
Detwiler emphasized how important it is for students to fill out the FAFSA, which opened Oct. 1, as soon as possible so they can take full advantage of possible financial aid.
Liberty University announced in September it would freeze both online and residential tuition through the 2021-22 school year with the goal of easing students’ financial stress.
According to a news release from the university, this is the sixth year tuition has not increased for online students and the third year of stagnant tuition for residential students “during what has been a difficult year for many.”
According to the university’s website, tuition for a residential student is $23,800, with additional costs for housing and dining.
After a major reduction in tuition and room and board costs of about 35% from the 2019-20 school year to this year, Randolph College’s tuition for 2021-22 will see a slight increase from $25,000 this year to $26,250.
Sweet Briar College “reset” its tuition in 2017. For the 2018-19 school year, tuition at the college was $21,000. This year, it’s up to $21,900. The college has not yet updated its website with costs for the 2021-22 school year.
Central Virginia Community College, and other community colleges in the state, are taking advantage of a new Virginia employment initiative called Re-Employing Virginians (REV).
In October, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state is allocating $30 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act Funds to provide one-time Re- Employing Virginians training vouchers to Virginians whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19.
Christopher Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement at CVCC, said anyone who has had their job affected by COVID-19 and has received unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1 of this year qualify for a REV training voucher to cover the tuition of a CVCC Workforce Development program or a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for the spring semester.
Applicants who can “certify that they are working in a part-time job with an hourly wage under $15 after losing a full-time job due to COVID-19,” are also eligible.
“This is a grave moment for a lot of students who don’t have any idea what the future holds for them,” Bryant said. “This is sort of a reset opportunity for a lot of people.”
CVCC’s CTE program areas include health sciences, information technology, manufacturing technology and public safety programs.
In addition to awarding around $500,000 in scholarships annually, Bryant said the CVCC Educational Foundation also gives out about $5,000 every year in emergency funds for students who run into financial challenges during the school year, such as unexpected car trouble or late rent payments. This year, he said, the foundation will give around $20,000.
“The foundation is built to make sure that we’re providing for our students,” he said.
