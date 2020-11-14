Lynchburg-area colleges look to ease financial burden, lower tuition

“Without this refresh, our tuition would have increased again this year by about 3%,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “However, we want to make sure that everyone who is seeking a high quality, affordable education that will lead to graduate school or a job, can navigate the economic effects of this pandemic. We just don’t know what will happen in the next several months. So, we want our students and their families to know exactly what they can expect to pay for their education so they may plan accordingly.”

In the release, Steve Bright, vice president for finance for the university, said the university is “well-positioned” to make the investment in the tuition refresh.

Rita Detwiler, vice president for enrollment management, said the university has been looking at ways to address annual tuition increases and the challenges families face when it comes to affording a college education for several years, but the uncertainty of the economy and the state of the pandemic made this decision more pressing.

“One of the number one concerns of families is that of affordability,” Detwiler said. “And COVID has exacerbated that.”

Detwiler emphasized how important it is for students to fill out the FAFSA, which opened Oct. 1, as soon as possible so they can take full advantage of possible financial aid.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}