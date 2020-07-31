Lynchburg-area colleges prepare for students’ return

Sweet Briar College students are slated to move in on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Dana Poleski, director of media relations at the college, said move-in is going to look different this year. Students will only be allowed to bring two guests to help them move in, masks and gloves must be worn, and students must sign up for a move-in appointment time.

In order to limit the possibility for exposure, Poleski said guests will be required to leave as soon as their student’s belongings are unloaded.

Enrollment for the fall semester is up from last fall, said Meredith Woo, president of the college. Woo said around 400 students are expected this fall; last year the college had about 360 students.

Classes at Sweet Briar College are slated to begin Aug. 11.

At the University of Lynchburg, students will move back onto campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5-8, said Janika Carey, director of communications.

Carey said there will be 15 move-in appointments every two hours, and masks are required in common areas on campus.