Lynchburg-area colleges reflect on challenging fall semester, adjust some spring operations

In the summer, Woo said the college formed several task forces to plan and prepare for the fall semester, and those groups are already working to make adjustments for the spring semester.

This semester, the college heavily relied students spreading out and using outdoor spaces for classes, studying, dining and exercise. As the temperature begins to drop, Woo said, some of those outdoor spaces will not be as comfortable, but the college is considering how it can best use its indoor spaces for those activities while remaining distanced and safe.

Though inconvenient, Woo said students and staff complied with the college's safety measures, which included frequent cleaning, mask requirements, limited social gatherings, one-way doors and hallways, and social distancing. Many of those measures will remain the same in the spring, she said.

The college adjusted its fall calendar to remove some breaks in order to end the semester before the Thanksgiving holiday to avoid students traveling and then immediately returning to campus. Woo said administrators received feedback from students that their schedules were intense and they missed having those breaks.

Woo said the college is planning to arrange 10 days off for the spring semester so students have days to catch up, relax or spend time with friends.