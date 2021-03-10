Lynchburg-area colleges report 22 active COVID-19 cases

Lynchburg-area colleges and universities on Wednesday reported a total of 22 active COVID-19 cases among students and staffers, the lowest number of cases since the spring semester began earlier this year.

Liberty University, the largest institution of higher learning in the region with about 15,000 students, reported a total of 13 active cases, down from the 24 cases reported last week.

According to Liberty’s COVID-19 dashboard, at least 10 students and three employees are currently sick with COVID-19. Last week, 22 students and two employees were ill.

The University of Lynchburg also saw its case total fall this week. The university on Wednesday reported six active cases, down from the 13 reported last week.

Randolph College, meanwhile, reported three active cases for the second week in a row. Sweet Briar College and Central Virginia Community College reported no cases after each reporting one active case last week.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the region has been on the decline since cases peaked in the middle of January. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported 221 new cases in the past seven days, down from the 244 cases reported a week earlier and the 307 cases reported two weeks ago.