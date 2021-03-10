Lynchburg-area colleges report 22 active COVID-19 cases

Lynchburg-area colleges and universities on Wednesday reported a total of 22 active COVID-19 cases among students and staffers, the lowest number of cases since the spring semester began earlier this year.
Liberty University, the largest institution of higher learning in the region with about 15,000 students, reported a total of 13 active cases, down from the 24 cases reported last week.
According to Liberty’s COVID-19 dashboard, at least 10 students and three employees are currently sick with COVID-19. Last week, 22 students and two employees were ill.
The University of Lynchburg also saw its case total fall this week. The university on Wednesday reported six active cases, down from the 13 reported last week.
Randolph College, meanwhile, reported three active cases for the second week in a row. Sweet Briar College and Central Virginia Community College reported no cases after each reporting one active case last week.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the region has been on the decline since cases peaked in the middle of January. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported 221 new cases in the past seven days, down from the 244 cases reported a week earlier and the 307 cases reported two weeks ago.
Liberty officials have attributed the low number of cases on campus to the decision to hold the first week of spring semester classes online. The approach was aimed at minimizing a spike in cases in the first weeks of the semester as students from across the country returned to their dorms.
But unlike other large universities in the state, Liberty is not conducting widespread surveillance testing on campus. School officials have also declined to share the total number of tests performed, making it impossible to know the campus positivity rate. Liberty defines an active case as an infection reported in the last 10 days.
As of Wednesday, school officials have instructed 40 on-campus students to quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. Last week, 73 on-campus students were in quarantine.
Another 30 Liberty commuter students have been instructed to quarantine at their off-campus homes, down slightly from the 32 commuter students asked to quarantine last week. At least 12 employees have also been asked to quarantine, up from the nine employees told to quarantine last week.
Since Jan. 18, 180 students and 66 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.
At the University of Lynchburg, there are five student cases, down from the 11 student cases reported a week earlier. There is one active employee case, down from the two reported last week.
According to the school, 10 students are in quarantine, including four students who live on campus. Last week, 28 students were in quarantine. About 3,000 students attend the university, including about 1,300 who live on campus.
Randolph, which has about 500 students and staffers, reported two active student cases on Wednesday, down from the three student cases a week earlier. After reporting no active employee cases last week, the school reported one employee case this week. At least 11 students and two employees are in quarantine.
Both the University of Lynchburg and Randolph College have conducted widespread testing this semester, which school officials have attributed to helping limit the spread of the virus on their respective campuses.
Central Virginia Community College has reported no active COVID-19 cases among its students and staffers in the past two weeks.
Health officials have not yet identified any outbreaks on local college campuses since spring semester classes began last month, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Last fall, at least four outbreaks were discovered, including two at Liberty and one at the University of Lynchburg. The department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting.