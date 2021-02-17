Lynchburg-area colleges report 47 COVID-19 cases as campus infections locally continue to fall

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since Jan. 18, 136 students and 59 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the region has been on the decline since new daily infections peaked in the middle of January. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported 639 new cases in the past seven days, down from the 885 cases reported a week earlier.

At the University of Lynchburg, there are three active cases among its students and two active cases among its faculty and staff members. Last week, there were 10 student cases and three employee cases. A total of 10 students, eight of whom live on campus, are in quarantine.

Randolph College, which began classes earlier this month, reported just two active employee cases Wednesday. There was one active student case and three active employee cases last week, according to the college.

Central Virginia Community College, meanwhile, has reported no active COVID-19 case among its staffers in the past two weeks. At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there is one active student case and three people are in quarantine.