Lynchburg-area colleges report 48 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday

Lynchburg-area colleges reported 48 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Liberty University reported 40 total active cases — 33 among students and 7 among faculty and staff.
The university reported 96 on-campus students in quarantine as of Friday. Thirty-three commuter students and 15 employees have been instructed to quarantine, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
The University of Lynchburg reported four positive cases within the off-campus student population and 12 students in quarantine on Friday. Of those in quarantine, three are on campus and nine are off campus. The university remains in Alert Level 2 with heightened mitigation strategies and restrictions, and will consider changes to procedures after no new positive tests are reported within a 14-day period.
Sweet Briar College in Amherst County reported zero active cases or quarantines among its staff and student body Friday.
Central Virginia Community College has not reported a positive case of the virus since March 19.
After reporting no active cases of the virus last week, Randolph College reported four active cases of COVID-19 on Friday among residential students. The college reported 39 active quarantines — 14 on-campus students, 22 off-campus students and three employees.
With students and staff out for spring break, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson did not report any new cases of the virus this week.
Before spring break began, the number of new cases reported weekly by school divisions in the area was trending downward. As of last week, the five divisions have together reported 942 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 632,625 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,542 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported the state has seen 27,099 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 10,451 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.