Lynchburg-area colleges report 48 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday

Lynchburg-area colleges reported 48 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Liberty University reported 40 total active cases — 33 among students and 7 among faculty and staff.

The university reported 96 on-campus students in quarantine as of Friday. Thirty-three commuter students and 15 employees have been instructed to quarantine, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

The University of Lynchburg reported four positive cases within the off-campus student population and 12 students in quarantine on Friday. Of those in quarantine, three are on campus and nine are off campus. The university remains in Alert Level 2 with heightened mitigation strategies and restrictions, and will consider changes to procedures after no new positive tests are reported within a 14-day period.

Sweet Briar College in Amherst County reported zero active cases or quarantines among its staff and student body Friday.

Central Virginia Community College has not reported a positive case of the virus since March 19.