Lynchburg-area colleges report 76 COVID-19 cases

As colleges and universities in the Hill City and beyond begin the semester in earnest, local health officials are warning that COVID-19 cases remain high in the region and across the state.

The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported nearly 1,500 new cases in the last week. Virginia as a whole on Wednesday reported 5,227 new cases.

At the University of Lynchburg, there are two active cases among its students and six active cases among its faculty and staff members. A total of 14 students, three of whom live on-campus, are in quarantine.

Randolph College on Wednesday reported just one active student case. Last week, one student and four employees were positive with COVID-19, according to the college.

Central Virginia Community College, meanwhile, has reported one student case and one employee case in the last two weeks. At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no positive cases.

Health officials have not yet identified any outbreaks on local campuses since spring semester classes began earlier this month, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting.