Lynchburg-area colleges, universities reflect on impacts of pandemic

"That's going to be taxing in the long run," Bryant said. "As a workforce, I think we're really going to have to look at how we differentiate work time and on-call time and availability."

Sweet Briar College opened campus fully for in-person learning, living and dining in the fall, and President Meredith Woo said college officials recognized the need for the students to be together and knew the campus afforded the space and small class sizes to accommodate the health mitigation plan.

Woo said the college remained in constant collaboration with its students to address their needs while keeping campus open and healthy.

Officials at area colleges and universities said they were financially conservative when creating their budgets last spring, when the financial effects of the pandemic still were uncertain. Because of that, many said they fared well financially this year and remain fiscally sound.

Some higher education institutions across the Lynchburg area also said donations are up this year when compared to last year.

Bryant said donations at the CVCC Educational Foundation are up nearly 15% when compared to last year.

"People understand that our students have needs and they're giving to those needs," Bryant said.