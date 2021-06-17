Lynchburg-area colleges won't allow pot on campus, even after it's legal in Va.

Though marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1, many colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area don't intend to change their policies that currently prohibit it on their campuses.

Officials at University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Sweet Briar College and Virginia University of Lynchburg said this week that marijuana is not allowed on campus and no changes to policies have been made following the drug's legalization.

According to Michael Jones, vice president for communications and marketing at UL, the university will remain a drug-free institution.

“Given that marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, we will still prohibit it on campus. Having said that, University leadership is currently taking a serious look at our student conduct policies as they [are] related to marijuana infractions,” Jones said in an email Monday.

Jones said he expects the university to release more information before July 1.

Brenda Edson, director of college relations for Randolph College, said the college has not yet made a decision to change its current policies regarding marijuana.