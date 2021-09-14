Lynchburg-area educators work to address learning loss reflected in 2020-21 SOL test data

Student performance on state reading, math and science tests fell during the pandemic — an outcome Lynchburg-area educators predicted and are working to address.
Schools in the Lynchburg area largely offered a mix of in-person and remote learning last year, and data released by the Virginia Department of Education last month shows Standards of Learning test results across the region — and the state — fell, reflecting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning.
At the state level, the impact of more than 18 months of disrupted learning was seen most in math and science pass rates, which dropped from 82% and 81%, respectively, in the 2018-19 school year, to 54% and 59% in 2020-21. The reading pass rate across the commonwealth fell from 78% two years ago to 69%.
According to the VDOE, a reduced number of students participated in state assessments "due to COVID-19 and other pandemic-related factors," which means the pass rates reflect a smaller population of students.
Due to the closure of schools in March 2020, state assessments were canceled and SOL test data for the 2019-20 school year is unavailable.
Locally, school divisions saw regression in all three of these subjects, with math scores most affected.
Lynchburg City Schools
Pass rates: reading, 60%; math, 36%; science, 46%
Following the release of last year's SOL test data, Allison Jordan, director of curriculum and instruction for LCS, said this data is just one tool the division is using to assess and address learning loss.
Two years ago, pass rates in the division were 69% in reading, 73% in math and 70% in science.
Jordan said SOL test data is helpful when assessing individual student need, but will be used in conjunction with summer school data and local baseline assessment data that the division has already collected this school year.
Jordan said initial assessment data this fall shows many students performing on grade level after more than 1,600 students in grades pre-K through 12 received in-person instruction over the summer months.
"We do not want you to think that every student in LCS is suffering major learning loss, but we do need to intervene on students who have seen significant regression," Jordan said.
While it was predicted, Jordan said the regression in math that is reflected in the division's 2020-21 SOL data is "concerning."
"Over the coming months and years, we're going to prioritize student and staff safety, social and emotional learning, and academic learning, and we are trying our best to balance those today and every day," Jordan said.
Amherst County Public Schools
Pass rates: reading, 64%; math, 40%; science, 47%
Like other local school divisions, Amherst County Public Schools saw a large regression in math and science scores.
Two years ago, pass rates in the division were 78% in reading, 82% in math and 79% in science.
After temporarily closing all the division's schools due to concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 toward the beginning of this school year, ACPS Superintendent Rob Arnold emphasized the importance of maintaining in-person learning to address learning loss and prevent more.
Bedford County Public Schools
Pass rates: reading, 73%; math, 55%; science, 57%
While Bedford County students surpassed the state averages on the reading and math tests this year, the division's scores still slipped in all three categories. Two years ago, pass rates were 80% in reading, 83% in math and 81% in science.
Karen Woodford, chief learning officer for BCPS, said last year's SOL data was gathered to show the effect of the pandemic and what unfinished learning needs to be addressed for individual students.
"The VDOE has encouraged school divisions to review SOL test results with a focus on student needs, and not on accountability or evaluation of teachers and principals," Woodford said in an email. "To that point, performance data from spring SOL testing have played a critical role as teachers have planned their first weeks of instruction to address unfinished learning."
Campbell County Public Schools
Pass rates: reading, 68%; math, 54%; science, 52%
Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in CCPS, said scores in the division are reflective of the "unprecedented disruptions" and challenges of educating students during a worldwide pandemic.
"We will use that data to identify the academic needs of students and use it to drive decision-making in the classroom and at the division level," Stanley said in an email.
Two years ago, pass rates in the division were 79% in reading, 84% in math and 80% in science.
In addition to SOL data, Stanley said the division will use formal local assessments and fall growth assessments to determine its students' academic needs.
"Our goal will be to use the assessment data for each child and create a plan to help them grow and recover from any unfinished learning," he said.
Nelson County Public Schools
Pass rates: reading, 61%; math, 41%; science, 47%
Nelson County Public Schools — which offered remote-only learning for the majority of the 2020-21 school year — saw the largest drop in SOL passing rates in science and reading among area school divisions.
Pass rates in the division were 75% in reading, 86% in math and 83% in science in the 2018-19 school year.
All Lynchburg-area school divisions began the 2021-22 school year with students in classrooms five days a week.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOL’s to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.