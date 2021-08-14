Lynchburg-area families struggle with school transportation, officials aim for smoother second week

Parents and school officials alike were frustrated this week when the first days of school were filled with transportation issues, but officials with Lynchburg City Schools and Bedford County Public Schools hope for smoother roads ahead.
For Bedford County mom Tiffany Foli, the days preceding the first day of school on Wednesday proved most confusing.
"It was Tuesday at 3 o'clock before they finally figured out what bus I was supposed to put him on the next morning," Foli said, referring to her fifth-grade son, a student at Goodview Elementary School. "It was really stressful for me."
Aside from some normal, slight variance in drop-off and pick-up times over the first couple days of school, Foli's transportation issues largely were worked out before the first day of school. Foli's experience was similar to issues other families in the division faced Wednesday, according to Mac Duis, the division's chief operations officer.
At the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, Duis said the division distributed bus routes differently this year, using a new software that should have emailed parents with their student's bus route.
"What we found, however, was not everyone got that email," Duis said. "There were really too many people who didn't, and we certainly apologize for that."
Duis said the division worked to communicate routes with schools and parents once they realized the miscommunication, and that many issues were resolved by Thursday. Some students did get on the wrong bus, Duis said, but no child was ever unsafe or unsupervised.
He said the first day of school typically comes with some hiccups in regard to transportation, but some other factors exacerbated those issues this year, including the division's need for more bus drivers.
Duis said the division started the school year about 15 drivers short. In order to compensate for that shortage and cover each route, Duis said substitute drivers and mechanics were taking routes, and some drivers had to double up and drive routes they weren't familiar with.
"Any time you have substitute drivers out there who don't know a route well, it's gonna slow things down," Duis said.
Transitioning back from last year's atypical school year — where the division was transporting fewer students to school as many were participating in remote-only learning or only attending school in-person a few days per week — could have played a role in the challenges the division faced this week, as well.
Duis said the division is still encouraging families to provide transportation to their students when they can.
Lynchburg City Schools also started the school year Wednesday, and parents took to social media to share their frustrations over some similar transportation issues, such as not being able to find their student's bus assignment or reach the division's transportation department over the phone.
In a statement to the community Thursday, Lynchburg City Schools said, "there were issues with information that was uploaded into the transportation software that resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete or no bus route information."
The division said it had been working with consultants to resolve those issues, and that support staff had been riding buses in the mornings to ensure all students were picked up and dropped off at school safely.
In July, the division also cited transportation "staffing constraints" when it shared it would adjust school start and end times to allow for more efficient bus routes.
Lynchburg City Schools did not respond by press time to multiple requests for more information regarding the transportation issues it faced this week.
In the statement, the division said staff anticipated the issues to be resolved before Monday.
Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in Campbell County Public Schools said the division is about 15 bus drivers short for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Tuesday.
Stanley said the division is working to address that shortage by doubling routes for some schools and drivers.
"We are utilizing every resource possible to meet our student busing needs," he said in an email this week.
Stanley said parents can expect some typical first-day-of-school transportation kinks next week, such as variance in drop-off times, until students and staff get into the flow of the new school year.