Lynchburg-area high schools, colleges work to finalize graduation plans following governor's new guidance

Following Governor Ralph Northam's Wednesday announcement that outdoor graduation ceremonies across the commonwealth may have as many as 5,000 attendees, Lynchburg-area schools and colleges are working to finalize plans for their spring graduations.
Northam said indoor ceremonies will be capped at 500 people, and neither indoor or outdoor ceremonies may exceed 30% of the venue's capacity.
Officials with Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties said they still are in the planning stages for their 2021 graduation ceremonies.
Lynchburg City Schools superintendent Crystal Edwards said at Tuesday night's school board work session that the division was awaiting guidance and will communicate graduation plans to families as soon as possible.
"I can recall this time last year, families wanted to know what we were doing about graduation and I just don't want anyone to think that we are not communicating about graduation, we're just waiting for guidance," Edwards said.
The division did not release any new information following Northam's announcement Wednesday.
Rob Arnold, superintendent for Amherst County Public Schools, said Friday the division is working to find a venue that will allow the most guests, pursuant to the governor's new guidance.
Nelson County Public Schools superintendent Martha Eagle said the division is looking to gather more information from seniors and their families regarding their preferences for the 2021 graduation ceremony and a survey will be sent out by the end of the month.
"There are still many restrictions to plan for and we want to assure our students and families enjoy this celebration safely," Eagle said in a statement.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, and Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for Bedford County Public Schools, said officials in those school divisions are continuing to finalize plans for graduation and had no detailed plans to share last week.
The Bedford County School Board requested earlier this month that staff present graduation plans at the board's April 1 meeting.
In light of Northam's announcement, Liberty University announced Thursday that 2021 graduates will be able to attend in-person, on-campus degree presentations for their individual school or college.
According to a news release from the university, these individual ceremonies will take place at outdoor locations May 11 through May 15. The individual ceremonies will be available online for those unable to attend, the release said, and the university will hold its main 2021 commencement ceremony virtually on May 15.
“We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines," Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in the news release.
Liberty said it will continue to monitor changes to guidelines and communicate more details about graduation with its Class of 2021.
Sweet Briar College's current commencement plan is to hold an in-person, outdoor ceremony with graduates able to invite two family members.
Randolph College spokesperson Brenda Edson said the college shared its commencement plan with both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 last week. The college postponed its Class of 2020 commencement ceremony last spring, as campus was closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college is planning an in-person commencement ceremony for both graduating classes, with the Class of 2021 ceremony on May 23 and the Class of 2020 ceremony on May 30.
Edson said details regarding how many guests may be allowed have not been finalized, but the college is using the governor's most recent guidance to examine its facilities and determine which would be best.
"These students have been so patient and understanding, and we are glad we are going to be able to celebrate their accomplishments with an in-person ceremony," she said.
Edson said the ceremonies will be livestreamed as well, and the college will be provide more details to students as soon as possible.
Officials with Central Virginia Community College and the University of Lynchburg said graduation plans still are being determined.
Following the governor's announcement, Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, took to Twitter to share the governor's announcement would allow the university more flexibility in planning a 2021 graduation ceremony.
Ryan said university officials are planning a ceremony and details will be announced by April 2.
Virginia Tech announced Thursday it will hold several in-person commencement ceremonies to recognize its more than 8,000 spring graduates in limited quantities in front of a limited number of guests.
Details are not yet final, the announcement said, but are forthcoming in the next few weeks.