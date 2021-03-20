Lynchburg-area high schools, colleges work to finalize graduation plans following governor's new guidance

“We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines," Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in the news release.

Liberty said it will continue to monitor changes to guidelines and communicate more details about graduation with its Class of 2021.

Sweet Briar College's current commencement plan is to hold an in-person, outdoor ceremony with graduates able to invite two family members.

Randolph College spokesperson Brenda Edson said the college shared its commencement plan with both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 last week. The college postponed its Class of 2020 commencement ceremony last spring, as campus was closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college is planning an in-person commencement ceremony for both graduating classes, with the Class of 2021 ceremony on May 23 and the Class of 2020 ceremony on May 30.

Edson said details regarding how many guests may be allowed have not been finalized, but the college is using the governor's most recent guidance to examine its facilities and determine which would be best.