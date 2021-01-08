Lynchburg-area medical students among the first to be vaccinated

Medical and nursing students in the Lynchburg-area received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine last week, as local health care officials moved to inoculate the region’s frontline caregivers from the deadly pathogen.

The first of about 400 students who work at Centra Health facilities began the first round of vaccinations last week, according to Michael Elliot, Centra’s senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

The student vaccinations are expected to continue into this week, Elliot said. Centra officials anticipate vaccinating the majority of student workers by Jan. 15, a feat that will allow students to continue their studies amid the still-raging pandemic.

Centra, which operates health care facilities across Central Virginia and beyond, has long offered educational opportunities for medical students who attend local colleges and universities, including Liberty University, Central Virginia Community College and the health system’s own College of Nursing.