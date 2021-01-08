Lynchburg-area medical students among the first to be vaccinated

Medical and nursing students in the Lynchburg-area received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine last week, as local health care officials moved to inoculate the region’s frontline caregivers from the deadly pathogen.
The first of about 400 students who work at Centra Health facilities began the first round of vaccinations last week, according to Michael Elliot, Centra’s senior vice president and chief transformation officer.
The student vaccinations are expected to continue into this week, Elliot said. Centra officials anticipate vaccinating the majority of student workers by Jan. 15, a feat that will allow students to continue their studies amid the still-raging pandemic.
Centra, which operates health care facilities across Central Virginia and beyond, has long offered educational opportunities for medical students who attend local colleges and universities, including Liberty University, Central Virginia Community College and the health system’s own College of Nursing.
“People may not think of our Centra facilities as a teaching hospital or teaching clinics, but we teach a lot,” Elliot said. “We have medical students, we have medical residents, we have pharmacy students, we have nursing students and we have radiology technology students. Our students are getting a great education right now. Not many people are going to be able to say that they were getting their training during a pandemic.”
The student vaccinations are part of a larger push by Centra officials to protect its 8,100 staffers from the deadly disease taxing local hospitals. The health system has administered a total of 4,410 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of late Wednesday, most to its own staff, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs.
The vaccinations, which are optional for students and staffers, come at a critical time during the pandemic. New COVID-19 cases in the region have reached record highs in recent days and Lynchburg General Hospital has seen a sharp influx of hospitalized patients since Thanksgiving.
As of Thursday, Lynchburg General was treating 105 COVID-19 patients, including 21 in an ICU setting. Since the start of the pandemic, 183 patients have died at the hospital.
Centra Health CEO Dr. Andy Mueller warned Thursday that the provider’s coronavirus numbers have been “incredibly dramatic and something that I didn’t think that we would honestly ever get to.”
Health care workers are now bracing for hospitalizations — and deaths — to increase in the coming weeks as infections balloon following holiday celebrations. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — a near-record single-day increase in new infections only surpassed by the 339 cases recorded a day earlier.
Centra officials hope at least some of the students will play a key role in helping to arrest the spread of the virus and to protect vulnerable individuals in the Lynchburg region. Elliot said students will be assisting Centra officials at vaccine clinics — sites where large numbers of individuals can be vaccinated efficiently.
It is not yet clear how many students have agreed to take the vaccine. Liberty University spokesperson Scott Lamb declined to discuss vaccination rollouts for Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine students.
Jason Ferguson, Central Virginia Community College's associate vice president for professional and career studies, said the exact number of students who have been vaccinated will be clearer in the coming weeks.
Ferguson praised Centra for moving to quickly vaccinate students. He said Centra’s educational programs have offered an invaluable and unique learning experience for students who have found themselves in the thick of a once-in-a-century health crisis.
“The majority of these students live in this community, they have roots in this community and they're going to stay here,” Ferguson said. “Centra is investing in their future by assisting us and by helping meet the healthcare needs of the Central Virginia region.”