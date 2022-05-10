Lynchburg-area professors weigh in on leak of draft Supreme Court opinion

When a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion leaked last week — showing the court may be poised to overturn the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that made abortion legal in all 50 states — some local political science professors expressed surprise, not just at the decision, but at the leak itself.

Josh Wheeler, a political science professor at Sweet Briar, said the leak is contrary to Supreme Court policy and procedure.

“Well, I was incredibly surprised by the fact that an early draft of the opinion had been obtained,” Wheeler said. “It was really something of a shock, because they are so good at keeping these sorts of drafts away from public view.”

Vincent Vecera, associate professor of political science at Randolph College, said he was surprised by just how "extreme" the opinion was in the draft from Alito.

"Alito was under the impression in February that he had five votes for a position that American women had no right to an abortion under any circumstance, including to save their own life," Vecera said. "And that's the position rejected by more than 80 percent of Americans, that is an extreme position."

The idea, however, was not surprising to him. It’s something that he predicted once Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020.

“I think when Ginsburg died, I turned to my wife and said, 'That’s Roe, Roe is gone,'” Vecera said.

David Richards, associate professor of international relations and political science at the University of Lynchburg, said such a leak is “unprecedented.”

“Leaking this probably, you know, we’re talking months before it would’ve been released in the summer, is going to force the justices to make a decision one way or the other,” Richards said. “It’s also going to erode the trust between them.”

The potential turn of this court case would put the decision of abortion in the hands of each state. In terms of Virginia, Richards said abortion will affect midterm congressional elections, but issues regarding inflation, scarcity of goods and jobs also will be important. Richards has a feeling most voters will be “voting with their pocketbook.”

“Yes, the abortion issue is no doubt going to be on people’s minds, but I think there’s a lot else going on in the world that people are also worried about, so to say this will make the election go one way or the other is going to be hard to say,” Richards said.

Vecera thinks it’ll be tough to pass abortion restrictions here in Virginia, based on information from opinion polling. The professor explained politics is “so complex” and it’s difficult to predict what version of restrictions might be politically viable for Republicans. He mentioned Democrats could say voting Republican means you'll lose your abortion rights.

“Republicans are in a difficult position, because there’s just not going to be anything like a majority in Virginia to support a ban on abortion,” Vecera said.

Richards said it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds moving forward.

“This isn’t going to be something that will change Virginia overnight,” Richards said. “But certainly with a Republican governor, Republican House of Delegates, it will be foolish to say that if Roe versus Wade is overturned, that Virginia won't be affected at all.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.