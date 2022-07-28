Lynchburg-area school districts using program to provide free meals to students

Despite the ending of a pandemic-era federal aid meal plan, Lynchburg-area school districts plan to continue providing students with free meals through the community eligibility provision program, also known as CEP.

The federal aid meal plan made school meals more available for free to all public school students regardless of family income.

Bedford County Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Mac Duis said in an email that in practical terms, the changes will affect students at some schools in Bedford County more than others.

“We appreciate the efforts of the federal government to assist our families with school meal costs during the COVID pandemic,” Duis said. “As we emerge from that challenging time, we will take every step we can to continue to provide healthy meals for our students at the lowest cost possible.”

CEP is a meal service option for school districts in low-income areas, allowing school districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

Bedford County Public Schools currently has 11 schools participating in CEP — Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Goodview Elementary, Huddleston Elementary, Montvale Elementary, Stewartsville Elementary, Liberty Middle, Staunton River Middle, Liberty High, Staunton River High and Alternative Education Center, according to Duis.

The school system has applied two other schools to enter the program and is awaiting approval.

Other schools in the county that aren’t participating in CEP will be encouraged to apply for federal meal benefits to determine if they will be eligible for free meals. Students who aren’t eligible will be charged for meals as they were prior to the pandemic.

“We encourage all families in our other schools to apply for meal benefits as the school year starts in August. We know that students learn best when they are well fed,” Duis said.

For other Lynchburg-area school systems, little will change.

Amherst County Public Schools, Lynchburg City Schools, Campbell County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools will participate in CEP division-wide.

“We will continue to offer free breakfast and free lunch to all students, just like we have the past two years,” Amherst County Public Schools Child Nutrition Supervisor Kim Klein said in an email.

Crissy Connell, supervisor of nutrition for Nelson County Public Schools, said officials there are very excited about being a part of the program.

“I really just want to encourage all of Nelson County students and parents to know that we will be providing a nutritious breakfast and lunch for all of our students at no charge,” Connell said in an interview. “We would love to have them eat both breakfast and lunch every day with us,”

Campbell County has applied for CEP division-wide for the first year. However, this marks the third year that Campbell County will participate in the program.

The division is just awaiting official approval, which is expected at the start of the school year.

“I just encourage the children to eat with us,” Jan Hiner, supervisor of school nutrition at Campbell County Public Schools, said in an interview.

LCS has participated in the program since 2015. The school system was eligible to facilitate CEP division-wide in 2021 when they added on the high schools.

“What your readers really need to know is that based on Lynchburg City Schools operating the USDA program community eligibility provision, all students who are members of Lynchburg City Schools will not be impacted by the end of the pandemic-based legislation,” Director of School Nutrition Beth Morris said in an interview.