Lynchburg-area school divisions add 144 cases to COVID-19 counts

Schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding localities together reported 144 additional positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported roughly 1,488 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 13 new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 165. The division quarantined an additional 347 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 486 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 41 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 483 cases so far this school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 since last Friday — one new positive case was reported last weekend and 18 this week. The division has reported about 305 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 50 positive cases of the virus this school year — three of those were reported this week, and three were added retroactively.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 39 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday. Of those, 33 were reported among Liberty University faculty, staff and students.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 888,159 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 37,264 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13,075 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.