Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area announced 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing their collective total to 138 cases since their school year began.
Nelson County Public Schools announced Friday a staff member at Nelson County High School tested positive for the virus. Until now, the division had not officially announced any positive cases; Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said via email a couple other division employees have developed COVID-19 since March but were not in the buildings within "the relevant recognized time period and thus did not impact our school community."
Irvin said that two other employees had tested positive for COVID-19 but had not been in school buildings or other facilities. Nelson County Public Schools students have been in a 100% virtual learning format since school began Aug. 24 and will stay in that format for the remainder of the fall semester.
Bedford County Public Schools announced nine new positive cases of COVID-19 this week and has reported 66 total cases of the virus since beginning its school year in a hybrid model on Sept. 8.
This week, one case was reported at Forest Middle School, two cases at Jefferson Forest High School, five cases at Montvale Elementary School and one case at Liberty High School.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Forest Middle School is one of nine K-12 schools in the state currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19; it has seven cases. The VDH was notified of the outbreak Oct. 22.
Last week, the division suspended in-person classes for fourth and fifth graders at Forest Middle School through Nov. 6 due to an increase in the number of positive cases and quarantines. Division spokesperson Ryan Edwards said the division plans to resume in-person classes for these students and staff members Monday.
Lynchburg City Schools announced five new cases of COVID-19 this week: two on Monday, one on Wednesday and two on Thursday. The division has reported a total of 18 cases of the virus since September.
Campbell County Public Schools announced one new case of COVID-19 this week. CCPS has announced a total of 35 cases of COVID-19 since students began the school year in a hybrid model on Sept. 1.
Amherst County Public Schools has announced 16 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year, and no new cases were reported this week.
Other schools in the Lynchburg area dealing with outbreaks are Temple Christian School in Amherst County with 11 cases, and Beacon Academy in Campbell County with an unspecified number of cases, according to the VDH.
Nick Cropper contributed.
