Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area announced 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing their collective total to 138 cases since their school year began.

Nelson County Public Schools announced Friday a staff member at Nelson County High School tested positive for the virus. Until now, the division had not officially announced any positive cases; Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said via email a couple other division employees have developed COVID-19 since March but were not in the buildings within "the relevant recognized time period and thus did not impact our school community."

Irvin said that two other employees had tested positive for COVID-19 but had not been in school buildings or other facilities. Nelson County Public Schools students have been in a 100% virtual learning format since school began Aug. 24 and will stay in that format for the remainder of the fall semester.

Bedford County Public Schools announced nine new positive cases of COVID-19 this week and has reported 66 total cases of the virus since beginning its school year in a hybrid model on Sept. 8.

This week, one case was reported at Forest Middle School, two cases at Jefferson Forest High School, five cases at Montvale Elementary School and one case at Liberty High School.