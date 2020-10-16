Lynchburg area school divisions announce 22 new cases of COVID-19 this week, 69 total

Campbell County Public Schools announced an individual at Cornerstone Learning Center had tested positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. The division confirmed three more positive cases Friday: one each at William Campbell Combined, Leesville Road Elementary and Rustburg High schools. CCPS has reported a total of 26 cases since school began.

News releases from the division state in all four cases individuals were advised to isolate and all associated close contacts have been informed to begin quarantine, according to the division's statement.

Amherst County Public Schools reported three new positive cases this week; one at Amherst County High School, one at Amherst Elementary School and one at Central Elementary School.

ACPS has seen 10 cases overall since school began Sept. 9. As of Thursday, just more than 200 students and 140 staff have been notified to quarantine, according to Assistant Superintendent William Wells. None of the transmissions have taken place in a school or on a bus and came from “community spread."