Lynchburg area school divisions announce 22 new cases of COVID-19 this week, 69 total

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the total number of reported cases since school began to 69.
The majority of new cases this week came from Bedford County Public Schools, which reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Thursday. No new cases were reported Friday.
Cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, Staunton River High School, Bedford Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, Moneta Elementary School, Forest Elementary School and the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center. A non-school-based employee also tested positive for the virus Thursday.
All but one of the new cases were traced to transmission outside of the schools, according to the division's daily archive. One case at Bedford Elementary School reported Oct. 14 had been traced to a previously reported case in the same school.
BCPS has reported a total 29 positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began Sept. 8.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four new cases positive cases this week, three on Monday and one the following day, according to the division's online dashboard. The dashboard does not include any identifying information, including which schools were affected.
LCS recently began bringing students back to the classroom under a hybrid model. On Tuesday, third through sixth graders could elect hybrid learning format. The additional cases this week bring the division's total number to six.
Campbell County Public Schools announced an individual at Cornerstone Learning Center had tested positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. The division confirmed three more positive cases Friday: one each at William Campbell Combined, Leesville Road Elementary and Rustburg High schools. CCPS has reported a total of 26 cases since school began.
News releases from the division state in all four cases individuals were advised to isolate and all associated close contacts have been informed to begin quarantine, according to the division's statement.
Amherst County Public Schools reported three new positive cases this week; one at Amherst County High School, one at Amherst Elementary School and one at Central Elementary School.
ACPS has seen 10 cases overall since school began Sept. 9. As of Thursday, just more than 200 students and 140 staff have been notified to quarantine, according to Assistant Superintendent William Wells. None of the transmissions have taken place in a school or on a bus and came from “community spread."
As of Friday, Nelson County Public Schools has not publicly announced any positive COVID-19 cases. Students have been in a 100% virtual learning format since school began Aug. 24 and will stay in that format for the remainder of the fall semester. The division, however, does offer some in-person instruction for a select number of students and teachers currently are using school facilities.
Nelson County Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said Tuesday the division would work with the Virginia Department of Health to perform contract tracing when deemed necessary. She added the division will make "broad statements" in regards to letting the public know in order to protect the individual's identity.
Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.
