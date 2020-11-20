Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Twenty-eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in school divisions across the Lynchburg area this week.
Lynchburg City Schools along with schools in Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson counties have reported 175 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported nine positive cases of COVID-19 this week, marking its largest one-week case count since the beginning of the school year.
The division's COVID-19 dashboard — which can be found on its website, lcsedu.net — is updated daily with new cases reported but does not disclose which schools or facilities reported the cases. One case was reported on the dashboard Monday, two on each Tuesday and Wednesday, and four on Friday.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the division's total to 81 cases since students returned to school for hybrid instruction in September.
According to the division's COVID-19 dashboard, one case was reported at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, two each at Jefferson Forest High School and Liberty Middle School, and three each at Staunton River High School and Huddleston Elementary School. One case was reported in a non-school-based individual.
Amherst County Public Schools announced three new cases of COVID-19 in its schools this week.
On Thursday, the division sent out a release to parents and guardians informing them an individual at Monelison Middle School had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Friday, the division announced that an individual at Amelon Elementary School and an individual at Amherst County High School were diagnosed with the virus. All three schools remained open for in-person instruction.
Amherst County Public Schools has reported 20 total positive cases in its schools and facilities since the school year began in September.
Campbell County Public Schools reported two positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the division's total to 39 cases since the school year began with hybrid instruction in September.
Nelson County Public Schools announced two new cases of COVID-19 this week and a total of five positive cases since the school year began completely remotely in August.
Two staff members at Nelson County Middle School reported testing positive for the virus this week, according to letters sent to parents on Tuesday and Thursday from the school's principal.
Students in the division are set to continue learning remotely through the fall semester.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, two area private schools are experiencing outbreaks — Temple Christian School in Amherst County with 11 cases, and Beacon Academy School in Campbell County with an undisclosed number of cases. Both schools reported their outbreaks in late October.
All area school divisions are working with their respective health departments to notify close contacts of individuals who have tested positive and asking them to quarantine appropriately.
