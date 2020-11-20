Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Twenty-eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in school divisions across the Lynchburg area this week.

Lynchburg City Schools along with schools in Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson counties have reported 175 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Lynchburg City Schools reported nine positive cases of COVID-19 this week, marking its largest one-week case count since the beginning of the school year.

The division's COVID-19 dashboard — which can be found on its website, lcsedu.net — is updated daily with new cases reported but does not disclose which schools or facilities reported the cases. One case was reported on the dashboard Monday, two on each Tuesday and Wednesday, and four on Friday.

Bedford County Public Schools reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the division's total to 81 cases since students returned to school for hybrid instruction in September.