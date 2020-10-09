Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 6 new cases of COVID-19 this week, 47 total

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 this week and together have reported a total of 47 positive cases since their school years began.
Bedford County Public Schools reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday — two in individuals at Staunton River High School and one at Bedford Elementary School. All three cases were traced to transmission outside of the schools, according to the division's Friday update.
BCPS has reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began Sept. 8 with students receiving some in-person instruction.
Campbell County Public Schools announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. On Wednesday, the division announced a positive case in an individual at Rustburg Middle School.
The next day, the division announced a positive case in an individual at Tomahawk Elementary School. Both schools remained open for in-person instruction, and close contacts of the individuals were notified and asked to quarantine.
Though Campbell County Public Schools has only publicly announced 10 cases, Denton Sisk, director of student services in the division, said Monday the division had a cumulative total of 11 students and nine staff members test positive for the virus. Wednesday and Thursday's new cases bring the division's number of reported cases to 22 positive cases since the school year began Sept. 1 with students receiving some in-person instruction.
Amherst County Public Schools announced one new positive case this week. According to a Wednesday press release, an individual at Madison Heights Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after being on school grounds on Oct. 2. The school remained opened and ACPS conducted contact tracing, the release said.
This is the fifth positive case reported in ACPS since schools reopened for in-person instruction Sept. 9.
No new positive cases were reported in Lynchburg City Schools according to the division's COVID-19 dashboard that is updated daily at 3 p.m.
LCS has reported a total of two cases since Sept. 28. The division began transitioning to a hybrid learning model this week with some pre-K through second graders returning to schools for in-person instruction. Third through sixth graders are able to choose hybrid learning beginning Oct. 13, and seventh through 12th graders beginning Oct. 27.
Nelson County Public Schools has not publicly announced any positive COVID-19 cases. Students have been learning in an entirely virtual format since the school year began Aug. 24.
