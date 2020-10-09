Lynchburg-area school divisions announce 6 new cases of COVID-19 this week, 47 total

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 this week and together have reported a total of 47 positive cases since their school years began.

Bedford County Public Schools reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday — two in individuals at Staunton River High School and one at Bedford Elementary School. All three cases were traced to transmission outside of the schools, according to the division's Friday update.

BCPS has reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began Sept. 8 with students receiving some in-person instruction.

Campbell County Public Schools announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. On Wednesday, the division announced a positive case in an individual at Rustburg Middle School.

The next day, the division announced a positive case in an individual at Tomahawk Elementary School. Both schools remained open for in-person instruction, and close contacts of the individuals were notified and asked to quarantine.