Lynchburg-area school divisions grapple with learning loss, increase in failing grades amid pandemic

"Our recovery plan will continue into next year and subsequent years as the impact of COVID-19 on our students will have to be addressed strategically over a long period of time," he said.

Amherst County Public Schools

Amherst County Public Schools saw a 72% increase in Fs, from 556 in the first quarter of the 2019 school year to 960 Fs in the first quarter of this year. Amherst County has been offering a mix of hybrid and remote learning this year.

High schoolers in Amherst County Public Schools earned 176 more Fs during the first quarter of this year than the first quarter of the 2019 school year — a 70% increase from 251 Fs in the first quarter of the 2019 school year to 427 Fs during the first quarter of the current school year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Arnold, superintendent in Amherst County Public Schools, said the division is working to get teachers and staff vaccinated so more students can get back into classrooms for in-person instruction.

"Teachers are important and if kids aren't with teachers, there's going to be some setbacks," Arnold said. "So we're working really hard to get our kids back in schools safely."