Lynchburg-area school divisions look at increasing summer school options

School divisions in the Lynchburg area are exploring extended summer school opportunities for students who might be falling behind.

With COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place, schools in the Lynchburg area have not been able to offer full-time in-person instruction to many students this school year. In a press conference earlier this month, Governor Ralph Northam encouraged school divisions to offer learning options through the summer to support students who have fallen behind. Though Northam did not require school divisions to offer summer school or require year-round school, he strongly encouraged them to explore what options they could offer for students who need it most.

Lynchburg City Schools Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said administrators in the division are still in the planning stages regarding summer school opportunities, but the division hopes to address learning loss through both in-person and virtual summer school options.

At the Lynchburg City School Board work session Tuesday, Pugh said the division is exploring a program for elementary schoolers through the YMCA, as well as middle and high school credit recovery programs.