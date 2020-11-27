Lynchburg-area school divisions report 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in school divisions around the Lynchburg area this week.
Lynchburg City Schools along with Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county schools have reported 188 total cases of the virus in their schools and facilities since their school years began.
Area school divisions closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so no cases were announced by divisions on those days.
Lynchburg City Schools reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total number of cases since September to 33.
Bedford County Public Schools reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 before schools closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The division has reported 88 cases of the virus since students returned to school for hybrid learning in September.
Two cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, three at Liberty Middle School, and one at each Boonsboro and Goodview elementary schools.
Campbell County Public Schools announced one new case of COVID-19 on Monday at Rustburg High School. The division has reported 40 cases of COVID-19 since the school year began in a hybrid model in September.
Amherst County Public Schools announced two positive cases of the virus on Monday, one at Amelon Elementary School and one at Amherst County High school. The division has reported 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in its schools and facilities since students returned to school for hybrid learning in September.
Nelson County Public Schools announced no new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported a total of five positive cases since the school year began completely remotely in August.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday morning one area private school is currently experiencing an outbreak — Beacon Academy School in Campbell County with an undisclosed number of cases. The school reported its outbreak in late October.
A previously reported outbreak of 11 cases at Temple Christian School in Amherst County has been resolved.
