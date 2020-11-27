Lynchburg-area school divisions report 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Nelson County Public Schools announced no new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported a total of five positive cases since the school year began completely remotely in August.

According to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday morning one area private school is currently experiencing an outbreak — Beacon Academy School in Campbell County with an undisclosed number of cases. The school reported its outbreak in late October.

A previously reported outbreak of 11 cases at Temple Christian School in Amherst County has been resolved.