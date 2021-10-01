Lynchburg-area school divisions report 166 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties together reported 166 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported roughly 1,344 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 16 new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases this school year to 152. The division quarantined an additional 174 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 421 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 63 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 442 cases this school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 since last Friday — six new positive cases were reported last weekend and 10 this week. The division has reported roughly 286 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 44 positive cases of the virus this school year — nine of those were reported this week, and four were added retroactively.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 55 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday. Of those, 49 were reported among Liberty University faculty, staff and students, representing 0.17% of its residential community.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 869,328 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 2,552 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 36,771 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 12,806 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.