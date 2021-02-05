Lynchburg-area school divisions report 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

The division has reported 393 cases of COVID-19 since September.

Bedford County Public Schools staff will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week, the division announced in a Facebook post Friday.

Boonsboro, Forest, Goodview and Huddleston elementary schools, as well as New London Academy, will close on Tuesday so staff can get their vaccines. These schools will not offer in-person learning Tuesday, but will offer instruction remotely. All other schools in the division will operate as normal.

Campbell County Public Schools reported no new cases of the virus this week. The division's COVID-19 tracker has not been updated since Jan. 18. The division has reported 102 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Amherst County Public Schools reported six new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon. Amherst County High School and Central Elementary School each reported two new cases this week, while Amherst and Elon elementary schools each saw one new case this week.

Ninety-six cases of the virus have been reported in Amherst County Public Schools since the beginning of the school year.