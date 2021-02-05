Lynchburg-area school divisions report 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 760 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 521,467 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 5,069 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported nine new positive cases of the virus this week, bringing its total number of cases since September to 146.
In addition to reporting new positive cases of the virus, Lynchburg City Schools launched a new dashboard this week to report the number of students and staff who enter quarantine due to potential exposure on a given day.
This week, 117 students and staff members went into quarantine as a result of a possible exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
One case each was reported at Forest Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Liberty High School and Montvale Elementary School. Two cases each were reported at Stewartsville Elementary School, Staunton River High School and the Alternative Education Center. Jefferson Forest High School reported six cases. Two cases were reported among non-school-based employees.
The division has reported 393 cases of COVID-19 since September.
Bedford County Public Schools staff will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week, the division announced in a Facebook post Friday.
Boonsboro, Forest, Goodview and Huddleston elementary schools, as well as New London Academy, will close on Tuesday so staff can get their vaccines. These schools will not offer in-person learning Tuesday, but will offer instruction remotely. All other schools in the division will operate as normal.
Campbell County Public Schools reported no new cases of the virus this week. The division's COVID-19 tracker has not been updated since Jan. 18. The division has reported 102 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported six new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon. Amherst County High School and Central Elementary School each reported two new cases this week, while Amherst and Elon elementary schools each saw one new case this week.
Ninety-six cases of the virus have been reported in Amherst County Public Schools since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County Public Schools reported no new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 23 cases of the virus since beginning its school year in a remote-only learning model in August.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 21,893 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 6,732 COVID-19-related deaths since March.