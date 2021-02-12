Lynchburg-area school divisions report 51 new cases of COVID-19 this week

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 544,209 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 3,191 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 119 students and staff members went into quarantine as a result of a possible exposure this week.

The division has reported 159 cases of the virus since September.

Bedford County Public Schools reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

One case each was reported at Boonsboro Elementary School, Liberty High School, Montvale Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, New London Academy and Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center. Two cases were reported at Stewartsville Elementary School, three cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, and four cases each were reported at Goodview Elementary School and Staunton River High School.

Five cases were reported among individuals in Bedford Connects Remote Learning.

BCPS has reported 417 total cases since September.