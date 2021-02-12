Lynchburg-area school divisions report 51 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 841 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 544,209 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 3,191 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 119 students and staff members went into quarantine as a result of a possible exposure this week.
The division has reported 159 cases of the virus since September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
One case each was reported at Boonsboro Elementary School, Liberty High School, Montvale Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, New London Academy and Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center. Two cases were reported at Stewartsville Elementary School, three cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, and four cases each were reported at Goodview Elementary School and Staunton River High School.
Five cases were reported among individuals in Bedford Connects Remote Learning.
BCPS has reported 417 total cases since September.
This week, Campbell County Public Schools updated its COVID-19 tracker for the first time in over two weeks. Nine new cases of the virus were reported in the division this week.
Denton Sisk, director of student services for CCPS, said the division was behind on updating the tracker, but school principals have been informing their communities when there is a new case within the school and contact tracers are identifying those who may have had close contact with positive individuals.
The division updated its COVID-19 tracker for the weeks of Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, adding 29 new cases. The division has reported 140 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week.
One case each was reported at Amherst County High School, Madison Heights Elementary School and Monelison Middle School. Two cases were reported among individuals within the division's maintenance and transportation departments.
The division has seen 102 total positive cases since September.
Nelson County Public Schools reported no new cases of the virus this week, as of Friday afternoon. The division's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated with any new cases since Jan. 26.
The division has reported 23 cases of the virus since beginning its school year in a remote-only learning model.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 22,718 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 6,966 COVID-19-related deaths since March.