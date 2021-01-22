Lynchburg-area school divisions report 52 new COVID-19 cases this week

This week, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19. Together, these area school divisions have reported 671 total COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 463,751 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,147 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases since the beginning of the school year to 125.
In a Friday press conference with the City of Lynchburg and Centra leaders, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said vaccines for 150 school employees were being administered Friday. Edwards said the division has tiered its staff and is starting by vaccinating bus drivers, teachers, nutrition workers and other staff who have face-to-face contact with students.
"All of our staff care deeply about our kids, but they have families themselves," Edwards said. "They have put themselves in the forefront of risk, so today to be able to offer that vaccination to at least 150 employees — the first of many groups — is monumental."
As of Friday, about 800 of the city school division's 1,500 staff members have indicated that they want to receive the vaccine, Edwards said. The division is not currently in a position to require staff to receive the vaccine, she added.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
One case each was reported at Moneta Elementary School, the Alternative Education Center and Goodview Elementary School. Two cases were reported at each Bedford Elementary School and New London Academy. Three cases were reported at each Forest Middle School, Staunton River Middle School and Jefferson Forest High School.
Liberty High School, Liberty Middle School and Stewartsville Elementary School each reported four positive cases this week. Five cases were reported at Staunton River High School.
Four non-school-based employees reported positive COVID-19 tests, and one case was reported in an individual in Bedford Connects Remote Learning.
The division has reported 342 positive cases since beginning the school year in a hybrid learning model in September. At the Jan. 14 meeting of the Bedford County School Board, division officials said the division has begun surveying staff to gauge interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and is working with the Central Virginia Health District to administer vaccines to school staff in the coming weeks.
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools had reported one new COVID-19 case this week. The case was reported at Rustburg High School. The division has reported 102 positive COVID-19 cases since the September.
Amherst County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of 4 p.m. Friday. One case was reported at each Central, Amherst and Monelison elementary schools. Two cases were reported at each Amherst County High School and Elon Elementary School.
On Monday, the division announced that Elon Elementary School would close for in-person instruction due to "staffing issues related to COVID-19" and plans to reopen Jan. 25.
Since the beginning of the school year, Amherst County Public Schools has reported 81 total cases of COVID-19 at its schools and facilities.
Nelson County Public Schools reported four new positive cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 21 total cases since the school year began in a remote-only model in August. This week, two cases were reported at Nelson County High School, one at Tye River Elementary School and one within the division's maintenance/transportation office.