Lynchburg-area school divisions report 52 new COVID-19 cases this week

This week, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19. Together, these area school divisions have reported 671 total COVID-19 cases since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 463,751 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,147 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases since the beginning of the school year to 125.

In a Friday press conference with the City of Lynchburg and Centra leaders, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said vaccines for 150 school employees were being administered Friday. Edwards said the division has tiered its staff and is starting by vaccinating bus drivers, teachers, nutrition workers and other staff who have face-to-face contact with students.

"All of our staff care deeply about our kids, but they have families themselves," Edwards said. "They have put themselves in the forefront of risk, so today to be able to offer that vaccination to at least 150 employees — the first of many groups — is monumental."